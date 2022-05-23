Tata IPL Playoffs Begin Tuesday, May 24, Exclusively on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream the Tata Indian Premier League playoffs, exclusively for fans in the U.S., beginning tomorrow May 24, with coverage of the Qualifier 1 match starting at 8:30 a.m. ET, featuring the Gujarat Titans vs. the Rajasthan Royals. Coverage of the Eliminator match between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin Wednesday, May 25, also at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Results of the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator matches will determine the matchups for the Qualifier 2 on Friday, May 27, and the Tata IPL Final on Sunday, May 29. All matches will be streamed in both English and Hindi.

Round Date Coverage Begins Matchup Qualifier 1 Tuesday, May 24 8:30 AM ET Gujarat Titans vs. Rajasthan Royals Eliminator Wednesday, May 25 Lucknow Super Giants vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore Qualifier 2 Friday, May 27 Q1 Loser Vs Eliminator Winner Final Sunday, May 29 Q1 Winner vs Q2 Winner

With top international cricket like Tata IPL, ICC World Cup events and BCCI Home Tours, ESPN+ continues to build a comprehensive, world class offering for cricket fans in the U.S. with more than 230 matches per year, including New Zealand Cricket and Cricket West Indies matches, a growing on-demand archive of cricket match highlights and clips, and ESPNCricinfo.com, the world’s leading source for cricket news, analysis and information across a variety of platforms.

