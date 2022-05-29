May 29, 2022

The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continue Monday with Game 7 Showdown between the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Winner Advances to the Eastern Conference Final against Two-Time Defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning



The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN presented by GEICO continue with a winner-take-all Second Round, Game 7 showdown between the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes on Monday, May 30, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

After evening the series on Saturday night to force Game 7, the Rangers now aim to complete their second playoff series comeback – this time for the right to move on to the Eastern Conference Finals – when they face off against the Hurricanes for the last time of the season at PNC Arena in Raleigh. The Hurricanes have won each of their past six Game 7s, and can become the first team in Stanley Cup Playoffs history to earn seven consecutive Game 7 wins on Monday night. Meanwhile, the Rangers are 7-1 in their past eight Game 7s and will continue to lean on the outstanding play of goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who achieved an NHL-first as he collected two assists in addition to making 37 saves to fend off elimination. The winner of Monday’s Game 7 will advance to the Eastern Conference Final to face the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, June 1, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast Commentators Platform(s) Mon, May 30 3 p.m. The Point ESPN2, ESPN+ 8 p.m. New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios ESPN TBD In The Crease (following last game) Arda Öcal, Barry Melrose ESPN+

