The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continue Saturday with Two Game 7 Matchups on ESPN

May 13, 2022

The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN presented by GEICO continue with two winner-take-all, Game 7, first round matchups on ESPN beginning tomorrow night, Saturday, May 14.

Up first at 4:30 p.m. ET, the pressure shifts back to the Carolina Hurricanes as they face off one more time against the Boston Bruins and veteran scoring duo of Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. In last night’s game, Marchand tied Bergeron for the second-most playoff goals in franchise history (49). However, the Hurricanes have dominated the Bruins at home in this series, outscoring them 15-4 in their three wins.

Later, at 10 p.m. ET, the Los Angeles Kings head back north to take on the Edmonton Oilers for the right to move on to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick may need another vintage performance – like his 31-save, Game 4 victory – to hold off the Oilers’ high-scoring trio of Connor McDavid (12 points), Leon Draisaitl (eight points) and Evander Kane (seven goals). McDavid boosted his 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs totals (3-9 – 12) to overtake Boston’s Marchand for the NHL scoring lead this postseason, while Kane matched Kirill Kaprizov and Jake Guentzel for the most goals among all skaters in the 2022 First Round.



– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast Commentators Platform(s) Sat, May 14 4:30 p.m. Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes Game 7 Play-by-Play: Steve Levy Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan Studio: John Buccigross, Chris Chelios, Barry Melrose ESPN 10 p.m. Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers Game 7 Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Brian Boucher Reporter: Leah Hextall Studio: John Buccigross, Chris Chelios, Barry Melrose ESPN TBD In The Crease (Following last game of the night) Arda Öcal, Berry Melrose ESPN+ Sun, May 15 TBD TBD – Game 7s – IF NECESSARY TBD TBD In The Crease (Following last game of the night) ESPN+

*Commentator assignments may be subject to change.

