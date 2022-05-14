May 14, 2022

The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continue Sunday with Game 7 Showdown between the Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2



The first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO comes to a close with a crucial Game 7 showdown between the Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames on Sunday, May 15, at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Facing elimination on Friday night, the Stars managed to edge the Flames and force the first-ever Game 7 between the two franchises. Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger – fresh off a 36-save performance – prepares for another strong showing, while teammate Joe Pavelski aims to build on his team-leading three goals and two assists in the series. The Flames will look to their formidable defense and strong play from Elias Lindholm, who has led with consistent on-ice presence throughout the series, and leading scorer Johnny Gaudreau to help shift the momentum back for the series win.

All Stanley Cup Playoff games will also be available for replay on ESPN+.

– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast Commentators Platform(s) Sun, May 15 9:30 p.m. Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames Game 7 Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Brian Boucher Reporter: Leah Hextall Studio: John Buccigross, Chris Chelios, Barry Melrose ESPN2 TBD In The Crease (Following last game of the night) Arda Öcal, Berry Melrose ESPN+

*Commentator assignments may be subject to change.

