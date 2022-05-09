The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continue tonight with Rangers at Penguins and Avalanche at Predators in Game 4 Doubleheader on ESPN

The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN presented by GEICO continue this week with up to 10 first round games on ESPN and ESPN2 over three days beginning tonight, Monday, May 9, at 7 p.m. ET. In addition to tonight’s Game Four doubleheader, every first round Game Five of the Stanley Cup Playoffs will be available on ESPN or ESPN2. On Tuesday immediately following the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery on ESPN, games will begin at 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET, providing fans with continuous action across the quadruple header.
This week, In the Crease will be simulcast on ESPN2 on Tuesday and Wednesday, immediately following the conclusion of each night’s final game. The Point will continue to air daily as a lead-in to games throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Final.
The New York Rangers, down 2-1 to the Pittsburgh Penguins, will play to even the series at PPG Paints Arena tonight at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Pens captain Sidney Crosby has led with multiple points in the first three games of the series, and Rangers star goaltender Igor Shesterkin will aim to bounce back after playing just 20-minutes in game three.
At 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, the Nashville Predators will try to slow down the high-scoring Colorado Avalanche and prevent being swept from the series. The Avs have racked up 16 goals this postseason – the most through the first three playoff games in franchise history – behind Cale Makar, who is tied for second with seven points this NHL postseason and scored the OT-game-winning goal in game three.
Tuesday offers another full slate of hockey with the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, leading into a Game Five quadruple header beginning at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs, St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild and Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers series are all tied at two games apiece.
On Wednesday, up to four Game Five matchups will take place on ESPN and ESPN2 as the New York Rangers return to Madison Square Garden to host the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, followed by the Alex Ovechkin-led Washington Capitals visiting the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Florida Panthers at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The Colorado Avalanche aim to complete a first round sweep for the second time in as many postseasons on Monday, but if necessary, will host the Nashville Predators on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Dallas Stars, currently up 2-1 in their series with the Calgary Flames, meet again tonight and will also face off in a Game Five matchup on Wednesday (game time and broadcast information will be made available once confirmed).
All Stanley Cup Playoff games will also be available for replay on ESPN+.
– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Telecast
|Commentators
|Platform(s)
|Mon, May 9
|5 p.m.
|The Point
|Host: Jeremy Schaap
Analysts: John Tortorella, Rick DiPietro, PK Subban
|ESPN2 & ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins
Game 4
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Studio: John Buccigross, Chris Chelios, PK Subban
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators Game 4
|Play-by-Play: Steve Levy
Analyst: AJ Mleczko
Studio: Arda Öcal, Chris Chelios, PK Subban
|ESPN
|TBD
|In The Crease
(Following last game of the night)
|Arda Öcal, Barry Melrose
|ESPN+
|Tue, May 10
|5 p.m.
|The Point
|Host: Arda Öcal
Analysts: Chris Chelios, PK Subban
|ESPN2 & ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|2022 NHL DRAFT LOTTERY
|Jamie Hersch, Kevin Weekes
|ESPN & ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes
Game 5
|Play-by-Play: Steve Levy
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Studio: Arda Öcal, Chris Chelios, PK Subban
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs
Game 5
|Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
Reporter: Caley Chelios
Studio: Arda Öcal, Chris Chelios, PK Subban
|ESPN2
|9:30 p.m.
|St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild
Game 5
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Brian Boucher
Studio: Arda Öcal, Chris Chelios, PK Subban
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers
Game 5
|Play-by-Play: Leah Hextall
Analyst: Dominic Moore
Studio: Arda Öcal, Chris Chelios, PK Subban
|ESPN2
|12:30 a.m.
|In The Crease
(Following last game of the night)
|Arda Öcal, Barry Melrose
|ESPN2 & ESPN+
|Wed, May 11
|5 p.m.
|The Point
|Host: Arda Öcal
Analysts: Chris Chelios, PK Subban
|ESPN2 & ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|The Drop
|Hosts: Greg Wyshynski, Arda Öcal
|ESPN Twitter, Facebook, YouTube & App
|7 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers
Game 5
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Studio: Steve Levy, Chris Chelios, PK Subban
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Washington Capitals at Florida Panthers
Game 5
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Kevin Weekes
Studio: Steve Levy, Chris Chelios, PK Subban
|ESPN2
|9:30 p.m.
|Nashville Predators at Colorado Avalanche
*Game 5 – IF NECESSARY
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Brian Boucher
Studio: Steve Levy, Chris Chelios, PK Subban
|ESPN
|TBD
|Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames
Game 5
|Play-by-Play: Leah Hextall
Analyst: Dominic Moore
Studio: Steve Levy, Chris Chelios, PK Subban
|TBD
|TBD
|In The Crease
(Following last game of the night)
|Arda Öcal, Barry Melrose
|ESPN2 & ESPN+
|Thu, May 12
|3 p.m.
|The Point
|Host: John Buccigross
Analysts: John Tortorella, Rick DiPietro
|ESPN2 & ESPN+
|TBD
|In The Crease
(Following last game of the night)
|Arda Öcal, Barry Melrose
|ESPN+
|Fri, May 13
|2 p.m.
|The Point
|Host: John Buccigross
Analysts: John Tortorella, Rick DiPietro
|ESPN2 & ESPN+
|TBD
|In The Crease
(Following last game of the night)
|Arda Öcal, Barry Melrose
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 14
|TBD
|TBD – Game 7s – IF NECESSARY
|TBD
|TBD
|In The Crease
(Following last game of the night)
|ESPN+
|Sun, May 15
|TBD
|TBD – Game 7s – IF NECESSARY
|TBD
|TBD
|In The Crease
(Following last game of the night)
|ESPN+
*Commentator assignments may be subject to change.
