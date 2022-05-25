The Road to Oklahoma City Continues: Every Second of NCAA DI Softball Super Regionals Live Across ESPN Networks



  • Up to 24 Games Played from May 26-29

For the 15th consecutive postseason, ESPN will televise every game of the NCAA Division I Softball Super Regionals on the Road to the Women’s College World Series (WCWS). As many as 24 games will be available across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. Super Regional play gets underway on Thursday, May 26 and concludes on Sunday, May 29.

Studio Surrounds the Postseason
7Innings Live Presented by Capital One will provide comprehensive studio wraps coverage throughout Super Regionals, with Matt Schick hosting alongside analysts Jen Schroeder and Jennie Ritter. Schroeder was an All-Pac 10 honoree and three-time Women’s College World Series participant at UCLA, while Ritter was a two-time All-American and 2005 national champion at Michigan.

WCWS Championship Team Returns
The full WCWS Championship team of Beth Mowins, Jessica Mendoza, Michele Smith and Holly Rowe will reunite for the Fayetteville Super Regional, as fourth-ranked Arkansas hosts longtime rival Texas. Game 1 will air on Thursday, May 26, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2, with Game 2 set for Friday, May 27, at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

7Innings Podcast
The 7Innings Podcast will continue providing insight and interviews on the Road to the WCWS with new episodes dropping weekly. Join Mowins, Mendoza, Rowe, Schroeder, Smith, Kayla Braud, Jenny Dalton-Hill, Danielle Lawrie, Amanda Scarborough and Madison Shipman for the very latest in the world of college softball. Episodes are posted to ESPN Audio and iTunes on Wednesdays.

NCAA Division I Softball Super Regional Schedule
Norman Super Regional
PxP: Pam Ward
Analyst: Jenny Dalton-Hill – three-time All-American, National Player of the Year (1996) and three-time national champion (1993, 1994, 1996) at Arizona

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Fri, May 27 4:30 p.m. No. 16 UCF vs. No. 1 Oklahoma ESPN2
Sat, May 28 2 p.m. No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 16 UCF ESPN
Sun, May 29 TBD No. 16 UCF vs. No. 1 Oklahoma TBD

Blacksburg Super Regional
PxP: Eric Frede
Analyst: Madison Shipman – three time All-American and SEC Player of the Year (2014) at Tennessee
Reporter: Jalyn Johnson

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Fri, May 27 2 p.m. No. 14 Florida vs. No. 3 Virginia Tech ESPN2
Sat, May 28 Noon No. 3 Virginia Tech vs. No. 14 Florida ESPN
Sun, May 29 TBD No. 14 Florida vs. No. 3 Virginia Tech TBD

Fayetteville Super Regional
PxP: Beth Mowins
Analysts: Jessica Mendoza – four time All-American at Stanford and two-time Olympic Medalist, gold in Athens (2004) and silver in Beijing (2008)
Michele Smith – two time All-American at Oklahoma State and two-time Olympic gold medalist (1996, 2000)
Reporter: Holly Rowe

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Thu, May 26 7 p.m. Texas vs. No. 4 Arkansas ESPN2
Fri, May 27 6:30 p.m. No. 4 Arkansas vs. Texas ESPN2
Sat, May 28 TBD Texas vs. No. 4 Arkansas TBD

Los Angeles Super Regional
PxP: Courtney Lyle
Analyst: Danielle Lawrie – Olympic bronze medalist (2020), National Champion (2009), All-American, and played for Canadian National Team at the 2008 Beijing and 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Fri, May 27 11 p.m. No. 12 Duke vs. No. 5 UCLA ESPN2
Sat, May 28 8:30 p.m. No. 5 UCLA vs. No. 12 Duke ESPN2
Sun, May 29 TBD No. 12 Duke vs. No. 5 UCLA TBD

Stillwater Super Regional
PxP: Kevin Brown
Analyst: Amanda Scarborough – two-time All-American, Freshman of the Year (2005) and Player of the Year (2005) at Texas A&M
Reporter: Andraya Carter

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Thu, May 26 9:30 p.m. No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State ESPN2
Fri, May 27 9 p.m. No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. No. 10 Clemson ESPN2
Sat, May 28 TBD No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State TBD

Tempe Super Regional
PxP: Mike Couzens
Analyst: Kayla Braud – two-time All-American, SEC Freshman of the Year and national champion (2012) at Alabama

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Fri, May 27 8 p.m. No. 9 Northwestern vs. No. 8 Arizona State ESPNU
Sat, May 28 11 p.m. No. 8 Arizona State vs. No. 9 Northwestern ESPN2
Sun, May 29 TBD No. 9 Northwestern vs. No. 8 Arizona State TBD

Starkville Super Regional
PxP: Tiffany Greene
Analyst: Erin Miller – All-American, Co-Big 12 Player of the Year (2016) and two-time national champion (2013, 2016) at Oklahoma

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Fri, May 27 Noon Arizona vs. Mississippi State ESPNU
Sat, May 28 4 p.m. Mississippi State vs. Arizona ESPNU
Sun, May 29 TBD Arizona vs. Mississippi State TBD

Stanford Super Regional
PxP: Mark Neely
Analyst: Carol Bruggeman – 700+ wins as Division I coach at Louisville, Michigan and Purdue, All-Big Ten and All-Mideast Region as a player at Iowa

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Fri, May 27 10:30 p.m. Oregon State vs. Stanford ESPNU
Sat, May 28 6 p.m. Stanford vs. Oregon State ESPNU
Sun, May 29 TBD Oregon State vs. Stanford TBD

 

Amanda is the Director of Communications for ESPN College Football and SEC Network, and oversees publicity for college gymnastics and track & field across all ESPN networks. Amanda is a proud alum of Hendrix College in Conway, Ark., and earned her master's in ethics from Vanderbilt University. A native of Kent, Ohio, she is a die-hard Cleveland sports fan.
