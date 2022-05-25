The Road to Oklahoma City Continues: Every Second of NCAA DI Softball Super Regionals Live Across ESPN Networks

Up to 24 Games Played from May 26-29

For the 15th consecutive postseason, ESPN will televise every game of the NCAA Division I Softball Super Regionals on the Road to the Women’s College World Series (WCWS). As many as 24 games will be available across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. Super Regional play gets underway on Thursday, May 26 and concludes on Sunday, May 29.

Studio Surrounds the Postseason

7Innings Live Presented by Capital One will provide comprehensive studio wraps coverage throughout Super Regionals, with Matt Schick hosting alongside analysts Jen Schroeder and Jennie Ritter. Schroeder was an All-Pac 10 honoree and three-time Women’s College World Series participant at UCLA, while Ritter was a two-time All-American and 2005 national champion at Michigan.

WCWS Championship Team Returns

The full WCWS Championship team of Beth Mowins, Jessica Mendoza, Michele Smith and Holly Rowe will reunite for the Fayetteville Super Regional, as fourth-ranked Arkansas hosts longtime rival Texas. Game 1 will air on Thursday, May 26, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2, with Game 2 set for Friday, May 27, at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

7Innings Podcast

The 7Innings Podcast will continue providing insight and interviews on the Road to the WCWS with new episodes dropping weekly. Join Mowins, Mendoza, Rowe, Schroeder, Smith, Kayla Braud, Jenny Dalton-Hill, Danielle Lawrie, Amanda Scarborough and Madison Shipman for the very latest in the world of college softball. Episodes are posted to ESPN Audio and iTunes on Wednesdays.

NCAA Division I Softball Super Regional Schedule

Norman Super Regional

PxP: Pam Ward

Analyst: Jenny Dalton-Hill – three-time All-American, National Player of the Year (1996) and three-time national champion (1993, 1994, 1996) at Arizona

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Fri, May 27 4:30 p.m. No. 16 UCF vs. No. 1 Oklahoma ESPN2 Sat, May 28 2 p.m. No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 16 UCF ESPN Sun, May 29 TBD No. 16 UCF vs. No. 1 Oklahoma TBD

Blacksburg Super Regional

PxP: Eric Frede

Analyst: Madison Shipman – three time All-American and SEC Player of the Year (2014) at Tennessee

Reporter: Jalyn Johnson

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Fri, May 27 2 p.m. No. 14 Florida vs. No. 3 Virginia Tech ESPN2 Sat, May 28 Noon No. 3 Virginia Tech vs. No. 14 Florida ESPN Sun, May 29 TBD No. 14 Florida vs. No. 3 Virginia Tech TBD

Fayetteville Super Regional

PxP: Beth Mowins

Analysts: Jessica Mendoza – four time All-American at Stanford and two-time Olympic Medalist, gold in Athens (2004) and silver in Beijing (2008)

Michele Smith – two time All-American at Oklahoma State and two-time Olympic gold medalist (1996, 2000)

Reporter: Holly Rowe

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Thu, May 26 7 p.m. Texas vs. No. 4 Arkansas ESPN2 Fri, May 27 6:30 p.m. No. 4 Arkansas vs. Texas ESPN2 Sat, May 28 TBD Texas vs. No. 4 Arkansas TBD

Los Angeles Super Regional

PxP: Courtney Lyle

Analyst: Danielle Lawrie – Olympic bronze medalist (2020), National Champion (2009), All-American, and played for Canadian National Team at the 2008 Beijing and 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Fri, May 27 11 p.m. No. 12 Duke vs. No. 5 UCLA ESPN2 Sat, May 28 8:30 p.m. No. 5 UCLA vs. No. 12 Duke ESPN2 Sun, May 29 TBD No. 12 Duke vs. No. 5 UCLA TBD

Stillwater Super Regional

PxP: Kevin Brown

Analyst: Amanda Scarborough – two-time All-American, Freshman of the Year (2005) and Player of the Year (2005) at Texas A&M

Reporter: Andraya Carter

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Thu, May 26 9:30 p.m. No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State ESPN2 Fri, May 27 9 p.m. No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. No. 10 Clemson ESPN2 Sat, May 28 TBD No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State TBD

Tempe Super Regional

PxP: Mike Couzens

Analyst: Kayla Braud – two-time All-American, SEC Freshman of the Year and national champion (2012) at Alabama

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Fri, May 27 8 p.m. No. 9 Northwestern vs. No. 8 Arizona State ESPNU Sat, May 28 11 p.m. No. 8 Arizona State vs. No. 9 Northwestern ESPN2 Sun, May 29 TBD No. 9 Northwestern vs. No. 8 Arizona State TBD

Starkville Super Regional

PxP: Tiffany Greene

Analyst: Erin Miller – All-American, Co-Big 12 Player of the Year (2016) and two-time national champion (2013, 2016) at Oklahoma

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Fri, May 27 Noon Arizona vs. Mississippi State ESPNU Sat, May 28 4 p.m. Mississippi State vs. Arizona ESPNU Sun, May 29 TBD Arizona vs. Mississippi State TBD

Stanford Super Regional

PxP: Mark Neely

Analyst: Carol Bruggeman – 700+ wins as Division I coach at Louisville, Michigan and Purdue, All-Big Ten and All-Mideast Region as a player at Iowa