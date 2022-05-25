The Road to Oklahoma City Continues: Every Second of NCAA DI Softball Super Regionals Live Across ESPN Networks
- Up to 24 Games Played from May 26-29
For the 15th consecutive postseason, ESPN will televise every game of the NCAA Division I Softball Super Regionals on the Road to the Women’s College World Series (WCWS). As many as 24 games will be available across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. Super Regional play gets underway on Thursday, May 26 and concludes on Sunday, May 29.
Studio Surrounds the Postseason
7Innings Live Presented by Capital One will provide comprehensive studio wraps coverage throughout Super Regionals, with Matt Schick hosting alongside analysts Jen Schroeder and Jennie Ritter. Schroeder was an All-Pac 10 honoree and three-time Women’s College World Series participant at UCLA, while Ritter was a two-time All-American and 2005 national champion at Michigan.
WCWS Championship Team Returns
The full WCWS Championship team of Beth Mowins, Jessica Mendoza, Michele Smith and Holly Rowe will reunite for the Fayetteville Super Regional, as fourth-ranked Arkansas hosts longtime rival Texas. Game 1 will air on Thursday, May 26, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2, with Game 2 set for Friday, May 27, at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.
7Innings Podcast
The 7Innings Podcast will continue providing insight and interviews on the Road to the WCWS with new episodes dropping weekly. Join Mowins, Mendoza, Rowe, Schroeder, Smith, Kayla Braud, Jenny Dalton-Hill, Danielle Lawrie, Amanda Scarborough and Madison Shipman for the very latest in the world of college softball. Episodes are posted to ESPN Audio and iTunes on Wednesdays.
NCAA Division I Softball Super Regional Schedule
Norman Super Regional
PxP: Pam Ward
Analyst: Jenny Dalton-Hill – three-time All-American, National Player of the Year (1996) and three-time national champion (1993, 1994, 1996) at Arizona
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Fri, May 27
|4:30 p.m.
|No. 16 UCF vs. No. 1 Oklahoma
|ESPN2
|Sat, May 28
|2 p.m.
|No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 16 UCF
|ESPN
|Sun, May 29
|TBD
|No. 16 UCF vs. No. 1 Oklahoma
|TBD
Blacksburg Super Regional
PxP: Eric Frede
Analyst: Madison Shipman – three time All-American and SEC Player of the Year (2014) at Tennessee
Reporter: Jalyn Johnson
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Fri, May 27
|2 p.m.
|No. 14 Florida vs. No. 3 Virginia Tech
|ESPN2
|Sat, May 28
|Noon
|No. 3 Virginia Tech vs. No. 14 Florida
|ESPN
|Sun, May 29
|TBD
|No. 14 Florida vs. No. 3 Virginia Tech
|TBD
Fayetteville Super Regional
PxP: Beth Mowins
Analysts: Jessica Mendoza – four time All-American at Stanford and two-time Olympic Medalist, gold in Athens (2004) and silver in Beijing (2008)
Michele Smith – two time All-American at Oklahoma State and two-time Olympic gold medalist (1996, 2000)
Reporter: Holly Rowe
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Thu, May 26
|7 p.m.
|Texas vs. No. 4 Arkansas
|ESPN2
|Fri, May 27
|6:30 p.m.
|No. 4 Arkansas vs. Texas
|ESPN2
|Sat, May 28
|TBD
|Texas vs. No. 4 Arkansas
|TBD
Los Angeles Super Regional
PxP: Courtney Lyle
Analyst: Danielle Lawrie – Olympic bronze medalist (2020), National Champion (2009), All-American, and played for Canadian National Team at the 2008 Beijing and 2020 Tokyo Olympics
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Fri, May 27
|11 p.m.
|No. 12 Duke vs. No. 5 UCLA
|ESPN2
|Sat, May 28
|8:30 p.m.
|No. 5 UCLA vs. No. 12 Duke
|ESPN2
|Sun, May 29
|TBD
|No. 12 Duke vs. No. 5 UCLA
|TBD
Stillwater Super Regional
PxP: Kevin Brown
Analyst: Amanda Scarborough – two-time All-American, Freshman of the Year (2005) and Player of the Year (2005) at Texas A&M
Reporter: Andraya Carter
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Thu, May 26
|9:30 p.m.
|No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State
|ESPN2
|Fri, May 27
|9 p.m.
|No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. No. 10 Clemson
|ESPN2
|Sat, May 28
|TBD
|No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State
|TBD
Tempe Super Regional
PxP: Mike Couzens
Analyst: Kayla Braud – two-time All-American, SEC Freshman of the Year and national champion (2012) at Alabama
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Fri, May 27
|8 p.m.
|No. 9 Northwestern vs. No. 8 Arizona State
|ESPNU
|Sat, May 28
|11 p.m.
|No. 8 Arizona State vs. No. 9 Northwestern
|ESPN2
|Sun, May 29
|TBD
|No. 9 Northwestern vs. No. 8 Arizona State
|TBD
Starkville Super Regional
PxP: Tiffany Greene
Analyst: Erin Miller – All-American, Co-Big 12 Player of the Year (2016) and two-time national champion (2013, 2016) at Oklahoma
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Fri, May 27
|Noon
|Arizona vs. Mississippi State
|ESPNU
|Sat, May 28
|4 p.m.
|Mississippi State vs. Arizona
|ESPNU
|Sun, May 29
|TBD
|Arizona vs. Mississippi State
|TBD
Stanford Super Regional
PxP: Mark Neely
Analyst: Carol Bruggeman – 700+ wins as Division I coach at Louisville, Michigan and Purdue, All-Big Ten and All-Mideast Region as a player at Iowa
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Fri, May 27
|10:30 p.m.
|Oregon State vs. Stanford
|ESPNU
|Sat, May 28
|6 p.m.
|Stanford vs. Oregon State
|ESPNU
|Sun, May 29
|TBD
|Oregon State vs. Stanford
|TBD