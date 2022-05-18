The Road to Oklahoma City Starts Here: Every Second of NCAA DI Softball Regionals Live Across ESPN Networks

Complete coverage of the 2022 NCAA Division I Softball Tournament returns to ESPN with every Regionals game from all 16 sites available on ESPN networks. Regional play swings into action Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 22, with as many as 112 games played over three days on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Longhorn Network and ESPN+.

Studio Surrounds the Postseason

7Innings Live Presented by Capital One will provide comprehensive studio coverage throughout Regionals, with Kris Budden hosting alongside analysts Jessica Mendoza and Jen Schroeder. Mendoza was a four-time All-American at Stanford and two-time Olympic medalist, winning gold in Athens (2004) and silver in Beijing (2008). Schroeder was an All-Pac 10 honoree and three-time Women’s College World Series participant at UCLA.

7Innings Live Presented by Capital One will be available on ESPN+ beginning at noon ET each day, and on ESPN2 on Friday from 7-8 p.m. and ESPNU from 8 p.m.-midnight on Friday.

Anchor Matt Schick will host wraps updates throughout the weekend of Regional action across ESPN networks.

By the Numbers

The field of 64 was announced Sunday, May 15 on ESPN2 during the NCAA Softball Championship Selection Special Presented by Capital One. Each Regional is a four-team, double-elimination tournament with one team advancing to Super Regionals (May 26-29), reducing the field to just 16 teams.

The Oklahoma Sooners repeat as the No. 1 overall seed and look to begin their title defense, followed by 2021 national runner-up and second-seeded Florida State, No. 3 Virginia Tech, No. 4 Arkansas, No. 5 UCLA, No. 6 Alabama, No. 7 Oklahoma State, No. 8 Arizona State, No. 9 Northwestern, No. 10 Clemson, No. 11 Tennessee, No. 12 Duke, No. 13 Washington, No. 14 Florida, No. 15 Missouri and No. 16 UCF.

The SEC once again leads with the most schools to receive bids (12), followed by the Pac-12 and Big Ten at seven each and the ACC at six. Five SEC schools, four ACC squads, three Pac-12 teams, two Big 12 programs and schools from the American and Big Ten will serve as Regional host sites

The 2022 NCAA Softball Tournament has Regional action heading to Blacksburg, Va. (Virginia Tech), Clemson, SC, Durham, NC (Duke) and Orlando, Fla. (UCF) for the first time in NCAA history

Four schools – Grand Canyon, Murray State, North Texas and UNCW – are all making their NCAA Tournament debut

UCLA notches its 37th appearance, the most by any school. Arizona is making its 35th consecutive trip to the postseason, the longest streak in tournament history

NCAA Division I Softball Regional Schedule

Norman Regional

Top Seed: Oklahoma

PxP: Tiffany Greene

Analyst: Erin Miller – All-American, Co-Big 12 Player of the Year (2016) and two-time national champion (2013, 2016) at Oklahoma

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, May 20 5 p.m. Minnesota vs. Texas A&M ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Prairie View vs. No. 1 Oklahoma ESPN+ Sat, May 21 2 p.m. 4:30 p.m. 7 p.m. Sun, May 22 2 p.m. 4:30 p.m.

Tallahassee Regional

Top Seed: Florida State

PxP: Mike Couzens

Analyst: Kayla Braud – two-time All-American, SEC Freshman of the Year and national champion (2012) at Alabama

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, May 20 6 p.m. South Florida vs. Mississippi State ESPNU 8:30 p.m. Howard vs. No. 2 Florida State ESPN+ Sat, May 21 1 p.m. 3:30 p.m. 6 p.m. Sun, May 22 4 p.m. 6:30 p.m.

Blacksburg Regional

Top Seed: Virginia Tech

PxP: Pam Ward

Analyst: Jenny Dalton-Hill – three-time All-American, National Player of the Year (1996) and three-time national champion (1993, 1994, 1996) at Arizona

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, May 20 2 p.m. St. Francis vs. No. 3 Virginia Tech ACC Network 4:30 p.m. Miami (OH) vs. Kentucky ESPN+ Sat, May 21 3 p.m. 5:30 p.m. 8 p.m. Sun, May 22 Noon 2:30 p.m.

Fayetteville Regional

Top Seed: Arkansas

PxP: Eric Frede

Analyst: Madison Shipman – three time All-American and SEC Player of the Year (2014) at Tennessee

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, May 20 6 p.m. Princeton vs. No. 4 Arkansas SEC Network 8:30 p.m. Wichita State vs. Oregon ESPN+ Sat, May 21 2 p.m. 4:30 p.m. 7 p.m. Sun, May 22 2 p.m. 4:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Regional

Top Seed: UCLA

PxP: Trey Bender

Analyst: Kenzie Fowler – two-time All-American and Player of the Year finalist (2010) at Arizona

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, May 20 7:30 p.m. Loyola Marymount vs. Ole Miss ESPN+ 10 p.m. Grand Canyon vs. No. 5 UCLA ESPN2 Sat, May 21 5 p.m. 7:30 p.m. 10 p.m. Sun, May 22 6 p.m. 8:30 p.m.

Tuscaloosa Regional

Top Seed: Alabama

PxP: Alex Perlman

Analyst: Francesca Enea – three-time All-American at Florida

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, May 20 4 p.m. Chattanooga vs. No. 6 Alabama SEC Network 6:30 p.m. Murray State vs. Stanford ESPN+ Sat, May 21 3 p.m. 5:30 p.m. 8 p.m. Sun, May 22 2 p.m. 4:30 p.m.

Stillwater Regional

Top Seed: Oklahoma State

PxP: Alex Loeb

Analyst: Cat Osterman – three-time Olympic medalist with Team USA, two-time Honda Sports Award winner, four-time All-American at Texas

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, May 20 6 p.m. North Texas vs. Nebraska ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Fordham vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State ESPN+ Sat, May 21 2 p.m. 4:30 p.m. 7 p.m. Sun, May 22 4 p.m. 6:30 p.m.

Tempe Regional

Top Seed: Arizona State

PxP: Eric Collins

Analyst: Michele Smith – two time All-American at Oklahoma State and two-time Olympic gold medalist (1996, 2000)

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, May 20 8 p.m. San Diego State vs. LSU ESPN2 10:30 p.m. Cal State Fullerton vs. No. 8 Arizona State ESPN+ Sat, May 21 5 p.m. 7:30 p.m. 10 p.m. Sun, May 22 6 p.m. 8:30 p.m.

Evanston Regional

Top Seed: Northwestern

PxP: Matt Schumacker

Analyst: Jennie Ritter – two-time All-American and national champion (2005) at Michigan

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, May 20 2 p.m. McNeese vs. Notre Dame ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. Oakland vs. No. 9 Northwestern ESPN+ Sat, May 21 1 p.m. 3:30 p.m. 6 p.m. Sun, May 22 4 p.m. 6:30 p.m.

Clemson Regional

Top Seed: Clemson

PxP: Jenn Hildreth

Analyst: Carol Bruggeman – 700+ wins as Division I coach at Louisville, Michigan and Purdue, All-Big Ten and All-Mideast Region as a player at Iowa

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, May 20 Noon UNCW vs. No. 10 Clemson ACC Network 2:30 p.m. Louisiana vs. Auburn ESPN+ Sat, May 21 1 p.m. 3:30 p.m. 6 p.m. Sun, May 22 Noon 2:30 p.m.

Knoxville Regional

Top Seed: Tennessee

PxP: Courtney Lyle

Analyst: Danielle Lawrie – Olympic bronze medalist (2020), National Champion (2009), All-American, and played for Canadian National Team at the 2008 Beijing and 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, May 20 4 p.m. Oregon State vs. Ohio State ESPNU 6:30 p.m. Campbell vs. No. 11 Tennessee ESPN+ Sat, May 21 Noon 2:30 p.m. 5 p.m. Sun, May 22 2 p.m. 4:30 p.m.

Durham Regional

Top Seed: Duke

PxP: Clay Matvick

Analyst: Brittany McKinney – four-year starter and second team All-ACC (2009) at North Carolina

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, May 20 Noon Liberty vs. Georgia ESPNU 2:30 p.m. UMBC vs. No. 12 Duke ESPN+ Sat, May 21 1 p.m. 3:30 p.m. 6 p.m. Sun, May 22 2 p.m. 4:30 p.m.

Seattle Regional

Top Seed: Washington

PxP: Mark Neely

Analyst: Amanda Scarborough – two-time All-American, Freshman of the Year (2005) and Player of the Year (2005) at Texas A&M

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, May 20 5:30 p.m. Weber State vs. Texas Longhorn Network 8 p.m. Lehigh vs. No. 13 Washington ESPN+ Sat, May 21 5 p.m. 7:30 p.m. 10 p.m. Sun, May 22 6 p.m. 8:30 p.m.

Gainesville Regional

Top Seed: Florida

PxP: Sam Gore

Analyst: Sierra Romero – four-time All-American at Michigan, USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year and NFCA DI Player of the Year as a senior

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, May 20 2 p.m. Wisconsin vs. Georgia Tech ESPNU 4:30 p.m. Canisius vs. No. 14 Florida ESPN+ Sat, May 21 3 p.m. 5:30 p.m. 8 p.m. Sun, May 22 Noon 2:30 p.m.

Columbia Regional

Top Seed: Missouri

PxP: Angel Gray

Analyst: Tori Vidales – 2020 Tokyo Olympian, current infielder for Athletes Unlimited, Cuban Comets and the Mexican National Team, two-time All-American at Texas A&M

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, May 20 2 p.m. Missouri State vs. No. 15 Missouri SEC Network 4:30 p.m. Arizona vs. Illinois ESPN+ Sat, May 21 2:30 p.m. 5 p.m. 7:30 p.m. Sun, May 22 4 p.m. 6:30 p.m.

Orlando Regional

Top Seed: UCF

PxP: Tyler Denning

Analyst: Nicole Mendes – Two-time national champion at Oklahoma, 2020 Olympian for Team Mexico