The Road to Oklahoma City Starts Here: Every Second of NCAA DI Softball Regionals Live Across ESPN Networks
Complete coverage of the 2022 NCAA Division I Softball Tournament returns to ESPN with every Regionals game from all 16 sites available on ESPN networks. Regional play swings into action Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 22, with as many as 112 games played over three days on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Longhorn Network and ESPN+.
Studio Surrounds the Postseason
7Innings Live Presented by Capital One will provide comprehensive studio coverage throughout Regionals, with Kris Budden hosting alongside analysts Jessica Mendoza and Jen Schroeder. Mendoza was a four-time All-American at Stanford and two-time Olympic medalist, winning gold in Athens (2004) and silver in Beijing (2008). Schroeder was an All-Pac 10 honoree and three-time Women’s College World Series participant at UCLA.
7Innings Live Presented by Capital One will be available on ESPN+ beginning at noon ET each day, and on ESPN2 on Friday from 7-8 p.m. and ESPNU from 8 p.m.-midnight on Friday.
Anchor Matt Schick will host wraps updates throughout the weekend of Regional action across ESPN networks.
By the Numbers
The field of 64 was announced Sunday, May 15 on ESPN2 during the NCAA Softball Championship Selection Special Presented by Capital One. Each Regional is a four-team, double-elimination tournament with one team advancing to Super Regionals (May 26-29), reducing the field to just 16 teams.
The Oklahoma Sooners repeat as the No. 1 overall seed and look to begin their title defense, followed by 2021 national runner-up and second-seeded Florida State, No. 3 Virginia Tech, No. 4 Arkansas, No. 5 UCLA, No. 6 Alabama, No. 7 Oklahoma State, No. 8 Arizona State, No. 9 Northwestern, No. 10 Clemson, No. 11 Tennessee, No. 12 Duke, No. 13 Washington, No. 14 Florida, No. 15 Missouri and No. 16 UCF.
- The SEC once again leads with the most schools to receive bids (12), followed by the Pac-12 and Big Ten at seven each and the ACC at six. Five SEC schools, four ACC squads, three Pac-12 teams, two Big 12 programs and schools from the American and Big Ten will serve as Regional host sites
- The 2022 NCAA Softball Tournament has Regional action heading to Blacksburg, Va. (Virginia Tech), Clemson, SC, Durham, NC (Duke) and Orlando, Fla. (UCF) for the first time in NCAA history
- Four schools – Grand Canyon, Murray State, North Texas and UNCW – are all making their NCAA Tournament debut
- UCLA notches its 37th appearance, the most by any school. Arizona is making its 35th consecutive trip to the postseason, the longest streak in tournament history
NCAA Division I Softball Regional Schedule
Norman Regional
Top Seed: Oklahoma
PxP: Tiffany Greene
Analyst: Erin Miller – All-American, Co-Big 12 Player of the Year (2016) and two-time national champion (2013, 2016) at Oklahoma
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, May 20
|5 p.m.
|Minnesota vs. Texas A&M
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Prairie View vs. No. 1 Oklahoma
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 21
|2 p.m.
|4:30 p.m.
|7 p.m.
|Sun, May 22
|2 p.m.
|4:30 p.m.
Tallahassee Regional
Top Seed: Florida State
PxP: Mike Couzens
Analyst: Kayla Braud – two-time All-American, SEC Freshman of the Year and national champion (2012) at Alabama
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, May 20
|6 p.m.
|South Florida vs. Mississippi State
|ESPNU
|8:30 p.m.
|Howard vs. No. 2 Florida State
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 21
|1 p.m.
|3:30 p.m.
|6 p.m.
|Sun, May 22
|4 p.m.
|6:30 p.m.
Blacksburg Regional
Top Seed: Virginia Tech
PxP: Pam Ward
Analyst: Jenny Dalton-Hill – three-time All-American, National Player of the Year (1996) and three-time national champion (1993, 1994, 1996) at Arizona
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, May 20
|2 p.m.
|St. Francis vs. No. 3 Virginia Tech
|ACC Network
|4:30 p.m.
|Miami (OH) vs. Kentucky
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 21
|3 p.m.
|5:30 p.m.
|8 p.m.
|Sun, May 22
|Noon
|2:30 p.m.
Fayetteville Regional
Top Seed: Arkansas
PxP: Eric Frede
Analyst: Madison Shipman – three time All-American and SEC Player of the Year (2014) at Tennessee
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, May 20
|6 p.m.
|Princeton vs. No. 4 Arkansas
|SEC Network
|8:30 p.m.
|Wichita State vs. Oregon
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 21
|2 p.m.
|4:30 p.m.
|7 p.m.
|Sun, May 22
|2 p.m.
|4:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Regional
Top Seed: UCLA
PxP: Trey Bender
Analyst: Kenzie Fowler – two-time All-American and Player of the Year finalist (2010) at Arizona
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, May 20
|7:30 p.m.
|Loyola Marymount vs. Ole Miss
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Grand Canyon vs. No. 5 UCLA
|ESPN2
|Sat, May 21
|5 p.m.
|7:30 p.m.
|10 p.m.
|Sun, May 22
|6 p.m.
|8:30 p.m.
Tuscaloosa Regional
Top Seed: Alabama
PxP: Alex Perlman
Analyst: Francesca Enea – three-time All-American at Florida
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, May 20
|4 p.m.
|Chattanooga vs. No. 6 Alabama
|SEC Network
|6:30 p.m.
|Murray State vs. Stanford
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 21
|3 p.m.
|5:30 p.m.
|8 p.m.
|Sun, May 22
|2 p.m.
|4:30 p.m.
Stillwater Regional
Top Seed: Oklahoma State
PxP: Alex Loeb
Analyst: Cat Osterman – three-time Olympic medalist with Team USA, two-time Honda Sports Award winner, four-time All-American at Texas
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, May 20
|6 p.m.
|North Texas vs. Nebraska
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Fordham vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 21
|2 p.m.
|4:30 p.m.
|7 p.m.
|Sun, May 22
|4 p.m.
|6:30 p.m.
Tempe Regional
Top Seed: Arizona State
PxP: Eric Collins
Analyst: Michele Smith – two time All-American at Oklahoma State and two-time Olympic gold medalist (1996, 2000)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, May 20
|8 p.m.
|San Diego State vs. LSU
|ESPN2
|10:30 p.m.
|Cal State Fullerton vs. No. 8 Arizona State
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 21
|5 p.m.
|7:30 p.m.
|10 p.m.
|Sun, May 22
|6 p.m.
|8:30 p.m.
Evanston Regional
Top Seed: Northwestern
PxP: Matt Schumacker
Analyst: Jennie Ritter – two-time All-American and national champion (2005) at Michigan
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, May 20
|2 p.m.
|McNeese vs. Notre Dame
|ESPN+
|4:30 p.m.
|Oakland vs. No. 9 Northwestern
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 21
|1 p.m.
|3:30 p.m.
|6 p.m.
|Sun, May 22
|4 p.m.
|6:30 p.m.
Clemson Regional
Top Seed: Clemson
PxP: Jenn Hildreth
Analyst: Carol Bruggeman – 700+ wins as Division I coach at Louisville, Michigan and Purdue, All-Big Ten and All-Mideast Region as a player at Iowa
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, May 20
|Noon
|UNCW vs. No. 10 Clemson
|ACC Network
|2:30 p.m.
|Louisiana vs. Auburn
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 21
|1 p.m.
|3:30 p.m.
|6 p.m.
|Sun, May 22
|Noon
|2:30 p.m.
Knoxville Regional
Top Seed: Tennessee
PxP: Courtney Lyle
Analyst: Danielle Lawrie – Olympic bronze medalist (2020), National Champion (2009), All-American, and played for Canadian National Team at the 2008 Beijing and 2020 Tokyo Olympics
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, May 20
|4 p.m.
|Oregon State vs. Ohio State
|ESPNU
|6:30 p.m.
|Campbell vs. No. 11 Tennessee
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 21
|Noon
|2:30 p.m.
|5 p.m.
|Sun, May 22
|2 p.m.
|4:30 p.m.
Durham Regional
Top Seed: Duke
PxP: Clay Matvick
Analyst: Brittany McKinney – four-year starter and second team All-ACC (2009) at North Carolina
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, May 20
|Noon
|Liberty vs. Georgia
|ESPNU
|2:30 p.m.
|UMBC vs. No. 12 Duke
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 21
|1 p.m.
|3:30 p.m.
|6 p.m.
|Sun, May 22
|2 p.m.
|4:30 p.m.
Seattle Regional
Top Seed: Washington
PxP: Mark Neely
Analyst: Amanda Scarborough – two-time All-American, Freshman of the Year (2005) and Player of the Year (2005) at Texas A&M
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, May 20
|5:30 p.m.
|Weber State vs. Texas
|Longhorn Network
|8 p.m.
|Lehigh vs. No. 13 Washington
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 21
|5 p.m.
|7:30 p.m.
|10 p.m.
|Sun, May 22
|6 p.m.
|8:30 p.m.
Gainesville Regional
Top Seed: Florida
PxP: Sam Gore
Analyst: Sierra Romero – four-time All-American at Michigan, USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year and NFCA DI Player of the Year as a senior
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, May 20
|2 p.m.
|Wisconsin vs. Georgia Tech
|ESPNU
|4:30 p.m.
|Canisius vs. No. 14 Florida
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 21
|3 p.m.
|5:30 p.m.
|8 p.m.
|Sun, May 22
|Noon
|2:30 p.m.
Columbia Regional
Top Seed: Missouri
PxP: Angel Gray
Analyst: Tori Vidales – 2020 Tokyo Olympian, current infielder for Athletes Unlimited, Cuban Comets and the Mexican National Team, two-time All-American at Texas A&M
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, May 20
|2 p.m.
|Missouri State vs. No. 15 Missouri
|SEC Network
|4:30 p.m.
|Arizona vs. Illinois
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 21
|2:30 p.m.
|5 p.m.
|7:30 p.m.
|Sun, May 22
|4 p.m.
|6:30 p.m.
Orlando Regional
Top Seed: UCF
PxP: Tyler Denning
Analyst: Nicole Mendes – Two-time national champion at Oklahoma, 2020 Olympian for Team Mexico
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, May 20
|3:30 p.m.
|South Dakota State vs. Michigan
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Villanova vs. No. 16 UCF
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 21
|11 a.m.
|1:30 p.m.
|4 p.m.
|Sun, May 22
|2 p.m.
|4:30 p.m.