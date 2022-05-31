The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs. Team Nunes – Episode 5: Face the Boogeyman

ESPN+MMAUFC

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs. Team Nunes – Episode 5: Face the Boogeyman

Photo of Ardi Dwornik Ardi Dwornik Follow on Twitter 16 seconds ago

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs. Team Nunes

Episode 5: Face the Boogeyman

Available Now Exclusively on ESPN+

Episode 5 “Face the Boogeyman” – TUF Season 2 alumni, Bobby Maximus returns to the cage after 13 years away, to face Team Nunes #1 pick, Eduardo Perez, in a heavyweight fight. With a large age and experience gap, a victory may be up for grabs. A conflict takes shape at the fighters’ house leading up to the fight and threatens the unity of Team Peña.

Team Peña’s Bobby Maximus

Team Nunes’ Eduardo Perez

Bobby Maximus Getting Ready for the Fight

Stream Live

(Episodes also available in Spanish)

What You Need to Know

Media Kit

Contacts:

[email protected]

[email protected]

Tags
Photo of Ardi Dwornik

Ardi Dwornik

I oversee all facets of ESPN’s corporate communications for Tennis and Combat Sports.
Back to top button
Close