The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs. Team Nunes

Episode 5: Face the Boogeyman

Available Now Exclusively on ESPN+

Episode 5 “Face the Boogeyman” – TUF Season 2 alumni, Bobby Maximus returns to the cage after 13 years away, to face Team Nunes #1 pick, Eduardo Perez, in a heavyweight fight. With a large age and experience gap, a victory may be up for grabs. A conflict takes shape at the fighters’ house leading up to the fight and threatens the unity of Team Peña.

Team Peña’s Bobby Maximus Team Nunes’ Eduardo Perez

Bobby Maximus Getting Ready for the Fight

Stream Live

(Episodes also available in Spanish)

