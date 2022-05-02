Tomorrow Exclusively on ESPN+–The Debut of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs. Team Nunes

What You Need to Know

 Watch trailer HERE

 

The 30th season of UFC’s The Ultimate Fighter–The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs. Team Nunes–debuts tomorrow  exclusively on ESPN+.

Since 2005, The Ultimate Fighter has introduced millions of new fans to the UFC and to future champions and top contenders.

In addition to season 30, fans can watch Seasons 1 through 29 of the popular series on-demand, anytime, on ESPN+.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs. Team Nunes

  • 12-episode season
  • New episodes each Tuesday
  • Features eight men’s heavyweights (265 lbs.) and eight women’s flyweights (125 lbs.)
  • Contestants live and compete alongside their fellow competitors
  • Coaches: UFC bantamweight champion Julianna Peña and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes, will go head-to-head to help their teams win a UFC contract.

More trailers: 15 sec, 30 sec, 60 sec

To subscribe to ESPN+ visit ESPNPlus.com/ufc.

