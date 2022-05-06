UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje on Saturday, May 7, Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

Combat SportsMMAUFC

UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje on Saturday, May 7, Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

Photo of Dave Nagle Dave Nagle Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

Main Card at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV 

Prelims on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ at 8 p.m.  

Early Prelims on ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m.   

ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices     

To subscribe visit ESPNPlus.com/ufc  

Two titles will be on the line when UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje is live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix this Saturday, May 7, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish) at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.  Earlier, the Prelims will be on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and the Early Prelims on ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT. Live coverage includes two editions of UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Oliveira vs. Gaethje – on ESPNEWS on Friday, May 6, at 4 p.m. ET and on ABC and ESPN3 on Saturday, May 7 at 2 p.m. The show will provide fans with exclusive insights and views heading into the action.   

In the main event, UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira (32-8) looks to win his 11th fight in a row when he defends the title against No. 1 Justin Gaethje (23-3).  Oliveira won the championship belt by beating Michael Chandler at UFC 262 for the vacant Lightweight title and has defended it once.  Gaethje, a former interim champ, has won five of his last six outings.  His last fight was the first of his UFC tenure that went to the judges.  

The co-main is a rematch seven years in the making.  Strawweight title holder Rose Namajunas (12-4) seeks to avenge her loss in December 2014 in The Ultimate Fighter 20 finale to No. 2 Carla Esparza (19-6).  Namajunas – the only two-time women’s champion in UFC history – recaptured the belt by defeating Zhang Weili at UFC 261 and has defended it once.  Esparza is riding a five-bout winning streak.    

The PPV portion of the card also features UFC icon No. 7 Tony Ferguson (26-6) who hopes to snap a three-fight losing streak when he squares off in a Lightweight matchup against No. 5 Michael Chandler (22-7) in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year.   

Jon Anik will call the action, alongside former two-division title holder Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan.  Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.  All coverage in Spanish will be handled by Troy Santiago, Alexa Grasso and Brandon Moreno.  

ESPN.com 

@ESPNMMA: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok,  Twitter     

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus or on the ESPN App.     

Programming (All times ET) 

Fri., 5/6  4 p.m.  UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: 

Oliveira vs. Gaethje 

 ESPNEWS 
7 p.m.  UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje Ceremonial Weigh-In  ESPN App 

@ESPNMMA YouTube 
8 p.m.  UFC 274 Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Oliveira vs. Gaethje  ESPN+ 
Sat., 5/7 

 

 2 p.m.  UFC Live Presented by  

DraftKings Sportsbook Pre-Show: 

Oliveira vs. Gaethje 

 ABC 

ESPN3 
5:30 p.m.  UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje (Early Prelims)  ESPN+ 
8 p.m.  UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje  

Presented by Modelo (Prelims) 

 ESPN 

ESPN Deportes 

ESPN+ 
10 p.m.  UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje (Main Card)  ESPN+ PPV 
Sun., 5/8  1 a.m. – *  UFC 274 Post Show Presented by  

DraftKings Sportsbook: Oliveira vs. Gaethje 

 ESPN+ 

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET) 

10 p.m.  Main  Charles Oliveira (C) vs. Justin Gaethje  
Co-Main  Rose Namajunas (C) vs. Carla Esparza  
Undercard  Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson  
Undercard   Shogun Rua vs. Ovince Saint-Preux 
Undercard  Cowboy Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon  
8 p.m.  Feature  Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams  
Undercard  Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts  
Undercard  Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont 
Undercard  Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell 
5:30 p.m.   Feature  Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima 
Undercard  Andre Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp 
 Undercard  Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto 
 Undercard  Kleydson Rodrigues vs. CJ Vergara  
 Undercard  Ariane Carnelossi vs. Loopy Godinez  
 Undercard  Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia  

About ESPN 

ESPN, the world’s leading sports entertainment brand, features eight U.S. television networks, direct-to-consumer ESPN+, ESPN Radio, ESPN.com, endeavors on every continent around the world, and more.  ESPN is 80 percent owned by ABC, Inc. (an indirect subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company) and 20 percent by Hearst.   

About ESPN+
ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 21.3 million subscribers.
   
Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).   

–30– 

  

Tags
Photo of Dave Nagle

Dave Nagle

As I write this on 11-11-21, it's now 35 years for me at ESPN, the only real job I’ve ever had. I joined merely to help with the America’s Cup for three months at all of $5.50 per hour. I like to say I simply kept showing up. I’ve worked on almost every sport, plus answered viewer calls and letters (people used to write!), given tours, written the company newsletter and once drove NASCAR’s Jeff Gordon to the local airport. My travels have been varied…I’ve been to Martinsville, Darlington, Indy and Super Bowls; the America’s Cup (all 3) in San Diego and College GameDay in the sport’s meccas such as Eugene, Auburn, Lubbock, Stillwater and more; the NBA Finals, Wimbledon (16 times and counting) and the “other Bristol,” the one with a race track in Tennessee. These days, my main areas are tennis, UFC, boxing, ratings, and corporate communications documents, including more than 30 of the Year in Review press releases.
Back to top button
Close