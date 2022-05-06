UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje on Saturday, May 7, Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

Main Card at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV

Two titles will be on the line when UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje is live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix this Saturday, May 7, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish) at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. Earlier, the Prelims will be on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and the Early Prelims on ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT. Live coverage includes two editions of UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Oliveira vs. Gaethje – on ESPNEWS on Friday, May 6, at 4 p.m. ET and on ABC and ESPN3 on Saturday, May 7 at 2 p.m. The show will provide fans with exclusive insights and views heading into the action.

In the main event, UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira (32-8) looks to win his 11th fight in a row when he defends the title against No. 1 Justin Gaethje (23-3). Oliveira won the championship belt by beating Michael Chandler at UFC 262 for the vacant Lightweight title and has defended it once. Gaethje, a former interim champ, has won five of his last six outings. His last fight was the first of his UFC tenure that went to the judges.

The co-main is a rematch seven years in the making. Strawweight title holder Rose Namajunas (12-4) seeks to avenge her loss in December 2014 in The Ultimate Fighter 20 finale to No. 2 Carla Esparza (19-6). Namajunas – the only two-time women’s champion in UFC history – recaptured the belt by defeating Zhang Weili at UFC 261 and has defended it once. Esparza is riding a five-bout winning streak.

The PPV portion of the card also features UFC icon No. 7 Tony Ferguson (26-6) who hopes to snap a three-fight losing streak when he squares off in a Lightweight matchup against No. 5 Michael Chandler (22-7) in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year.

Jon Anik will call the action, alongside former two-division title holder Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties. All coverage in Spanish will be handled by Troy Santiago, Alexa Grasso and Brandon Moreno.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 5/6 4 p.m. UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Oliveira vs. Gaethje ESPNEWS 7 p.m. UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje Ceremonial Weigh-In ESPN App @ESPNMMA YouTube 8 p.m. UFC 274 Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Oliveira vs. Gaethje ESPN+ Sat., 5/7 2 p.m. UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook Pre-Show: Oliveira vs. Gaethje ABC ESPN3 5:30 p.m. UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje (Early Prelims) ESPN+ 8 p.m. UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje Presented by Modelo (Prelims) ESPN ESPN Deportes ESPN+ 10 p.m. UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV Sun., 5/8 1 a.m. – * UFC 274 Post Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Oliveira vs. Gaethje ESPN+

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 p.m. Main Charles Oliveira (C) vs. Justin Gaethje Co-Main Rose Namajunas (C) vs. Carla Esparza Undercard Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson Undercard Shogun Rua vs. Ovince Saint-Preux Undercard Cowboy Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon 8 p.m. Feature Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams Undercard Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts Undercard Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont Undercard Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell 5:30 p.m. Feature Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima Undercard Andre Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp Undercard Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto Undercard Kleydson Rodrigues vs. CJ Vergara Undercard Ariane Carnelossi vs. Loopy Godinez Undercard Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia

