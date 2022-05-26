X Games 2022 Summer Event Returns to Southern California July 20-24

18 Skateboard, BMX and Moto X Disciplines Revealed

New “SloanYard” venue and MegaPark discipline join “Slayground” and CATF events

15.5 Hours of Competition on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC; All Competitions Streaming Live on ESPN+

X Games 2022 will return to Southern California – hosting BMX and Moto X competitions from two unique Monster Energy athlete training facilities at Slayground and SloanYard, as well as Skateboarding at California Skateparks’ Training Facility from July 20-24.

New to this year’s event, five-time X Games skateboard gold medalist Elliot Sloan and his backyard playground, the “SloanYard,” become new hosts of X Games 2022, debuting the first and only MegaPark ramp at X Games. Axell Hodges’ motocross compound will again host five Moto X disciplines with the addition of BMX Dirt joining the mix at the “Slayground” this year. The CATF will once again host Skateboard and BMX Street competitions; however, the BMX riders will join the Skateboarders at the CATF this year for Park competitions.

“I grew up watching X Games – to have it at my house is a dream come true and I don’t think 13-year-old me would’ve ever believed it,” said Sloan. “Creating ‘The SloanYard’ and MegaPark took a very long time and to see it all come together and be included in X Games is so awesome. Thanks to ESPN and Monster Energy for the opportunity and to Skatelite for re-sheeting all the ramps!”

All X Games 2021 and X Games Chiba 2022 gold medalists with returning disciplines will receive automatic invites to this year’s summer event. For the current list of invited athletes, please visit XGames.com .

X Games 2022 Venues

“SloanYard”

One of the gnarliest backyard ramp setups in the world, “SloanYard”, is the brainchild of 13-time X Games medalist Elliot Sloan. Sloan created the first and only MegaPark ramp by adding an additional return gap and quarterpipe to the existing mini Megaramp. This will be the debut of the Skateboard and BMX MegaPark disciplines at X Games. His yard also includes a 100-foot Vert ramp, which will host Skateboard Vert and Vert Best Trick competitions.

“Slayground”

Growing up just outside the surf and skate mecca of Encinitas, California, X Games Moto X medalist Axell Hodges’ “Slayground” originated at his childhood home. Though the property has always included a racetrack, Hodges’ Slayground is now a full motocross compound complete with steep turns, quarterpipes, kicker ramps, wallrides, manual pads and massive dirt jumps. The third and latest installment of Hodges’ Slayground video part series was filmed entirely at the compound. Slayground will play host to Moto X disciplines and will add a BMX Dirt course for 2022.

CATF

The CA Training Facility is the first and only high-performance training center developed for skateboarding. CATF features both a full-sized concrete Street and Park courses created by the designers of X Games Street and Park courses. The CATF will be home to BMX and Skateboard Street, BMX Park, Dave Mirra’s Park Best Trick and Skateboard Park competitions.

X Games 2022 Sport Disciplines

SKATEBOARD BMX MOTO X MegaPark Dirt 110s Park (M & W) Dave Mirra’s Park Best Trick Best Trick Street (M & W) MegaPark Best Whip Street Best Trick Park Freestyle Vert Street QuarterPipe High Air Vert Best Trick

More than 15 hours of the best X Games 2022 competitions will air July 22 – 24 on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+ and the ESPN App. All competitions will stream live on ESPN+ and be available on @XGames YouTube. X Games content will also be presented across the globe through international syndication partners.

X Games 2022 will be closed to the public with no spectators in attendance.

Additional information on X Games will be forthcoming and available on XGames.com for fans or on www.ESPNPressRoom.com for members of the media.

