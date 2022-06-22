2022 NBA Draft Presented By State Farm to Include Star-Studded, Wall-to-Wall Coverage across ESPN, ABC and ESPN Radio

Malika Andrews Hosts ESPN’s NBA Draft Broadcast for First Time; NBA Today On Site

Kevin Negandhi Returns to Host ABC’s NBA Draft Broadcast for Second Year

Cassidy Hubbarth Hosts New-Look Red Carpet Pre-Event Show on ESPN

ESPN and ABC will broadcast the 2022 NBA Draft Presented By State Farm this Thursday, June 23, at 8 p.m. ET. ESPN will air both rounds of the event while ABC will air the first round. The NBA Draft emanates from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. It marks ESPN’s 20th NBA Draft telecast.

NBA Draft on ESPN

As previously announced, Malika Andrews, reporter and host of NBA Today, will lead ESPN’s NBA Draft coverage as host for the first time. [Video via ESPN PR.] Andrews will be joined by ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas, NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins, senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski and front office insider Bobby Marks.

NBA Draft on ABC

For the second consecutive year, ABC will also broadcast the first round of the NBA Draft. SportsCenter’s Kevin Negandhi will return to host the ABC presentation alongside analysts Stephen A. Smith, Jalen Rose and Chiney Ogwumike with Monica McNutt reporting.

Red Carpet Show on ESPN

Prior to the NBA Draft on ESPN, Cassidy Hubbarth will host a special red carpet pre-event show from 5-6 p.m., leading into SportsCenter. Hubbarth, ESPN NBA host and reporter and host of Hoop Streams, will be joined by NBA analysts Kendrick Perkins and Richard Jefferson to preview the event and interview the potential draftees, team personnel and celebrities guests.

NBA Draft on ESPN Radio

ESPN Radio begins its coverage at 7 p.m. with Marc Kestecher anchoring the pre-event show. At 8 p.m., live coverage from Barclays Center begins with Alan Hahn of ‘Bart and Hahn” serving as lead host alongside analysts P.J. Carlesimo, Seth Greenberg and Cory Alexander. Live interviews with all NBA draftees will take place from site.

All NBA Draft broadcasts are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

