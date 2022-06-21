2022 NHL Awards Tonight at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

The 2022 NHL Awards – celebrating the National Hockey League’s best regular-season performances – will be hosted by Emmy Award-winning actor Kenan Thompson live from Tampa, Fla., tonight, June 21, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

WHAT: 2022 NHL Awards will reveal the winners of five awards – the Hart Trophy (most valuable player), Vezina Trophy (top goaltender), Norris Trophy (top defenseman), Calder Trophy (rookie of the year) and Ted Lindsay Award (most outstanding player as voted by the National Hockey League Players’ Association).

The three finalists for the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award will also be announced during the NHL Awards live show, and the winner named at the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft in Montreal July 7-8.

WHEN & WHERE: Tuesday, June 21, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

WHO: Host Kenan Thompson will be joined by presenters: ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes, ESPN SportsCenter anchor Ashley Brewer, Sportsnet and Hockey Night in Canada personalities David Amber and Elliotte Friedman, and several inspiring figures whose stories of resilience touched and inspired the hockey community this season.

ANNOUNCED 2022 NHL AWARDS RECIPIENTS:

Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award: Anze Kopitar (Los Angeles Kings)

(Los Angeles Kings) Jack Adams Award: Darryl Sutter (Calgary Flames)

(Calgary Flames) Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy: Carey Price (Montreal Canadiens)

(Montreal Canadiens) Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award presented by MassMutual: Noel Acton (Tender Bridge Foundation)

(Tender Bridge Foundation) Frank J. Selke Trophy: Patrice Bergeron (Boston Bruins)

(Boston Bruins) Lady Byng Memorial Trophy: Kyle Connor (Winnipeg Jets)

(Winnipeg Jets) King Clancy Memorial Trophy: K. Subban (New Jersey Devils)

(New Jersey Devils) J. McGuire Award of Excellence: Lane Hutson

Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award: three finalists will be announced

For more on the NHL awards, including a list of past winners, click here.

2022 STANLEY CUP FINAL – GAME 4: Following the NHL Awards on Tuesday night, the Stanley Cup Final resumes with Game 4 on Wednesday, June 22, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App.

-30-

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Grace Coryell | [email protected] | 213-405-4402

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 603-759-7670

NHL

Nirva Milord | [email protected] | 917-715-6187