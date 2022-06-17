All Four Days of Wimbledon Qualifying Streams Exclusively on ESPN+ Beginning Monday, June 20, at 6 a.m. ET

16 Gentlemen, 16 Ladies to Earn Coveted Slots

Americans Sock, Pera the Top Seeds

All four days of Ladies’ and Gentlemen’s singles qualifying for The Championships, Wimbledon, will be seen exclusively on ESPN+ starting Monday, June 20, with all-day action from one of the grass courts at the Bank of England Sports Centre in Roehampton, not far from Wimbledon and the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

Qualifying for the coveted few open slots in the Wimbledon draws – 16 each for Gentlemen and Ladies – will begin each day at 6 a.m. ET through Thursday, June 23, with four matches scheduled per day. ESPN has presented the Qualifying rounds exclusively since they began being produced in 2017, and ESPN+ has been the exclusive home since it debuted in 2018.

Familiar Americans in the Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Qualifying Draw:

No. 1 seed Jack Sock, who was once ranked No. 8 in singles, has had great success in doubles. The 29-year-old has three Major victories in Men’s Doubles (twice at Wimbledon, US Open) and one in Mixed Doubles (US Open).

Stefan Kozlov is seeded No. 3. The 24-year-old made his ATP World Tour debut in 2013 when only 15. A year later, he reached two junior Grand Slam finals and finished the year at No. 3 in the ITF Junior Combined rankings.

Top U.S. women in the Wimbledon Ladies’ Qualifying Draw:

The top seed is American Bernardo Pera . She was born in Croatia, but her father is a U.S. citizen. Pera has one WTA doubles title to her credit along with nine singles and eight doubles titles on the ITF circuit.

CoCo Vandeweghe of California is seeded No. 7. She reached the semifinals of the Australian and US Opens in 2017 and cracked the Top 10 in 2018. That year, she and Ashleigh Barty teamed to win the US Open Women’s Doubles crown.

Once the main draw begins on Monday, June 27, ESPN+ will offer coverage from multiple courts all day, every day for 14 days through Sunday, July 10. Match selections will be made daily.

ESPN & Wimbledon

ESPN has televised Wimbledon since 2003, with exclusivity in the U.S. since 2012. ESPN’s “first ball to last ball” coverage – all day, every day, Monday, June 27 – Sunday, July 10 – is highlighted by the unprecedented “Cross Court Coverage” the second Monday-Wednesday with day-long coverage on both ESPN and ESPN2.

The fortnight culminates with five championships on ESPN: the Mixed Doubles Championship on Thursday, July 7; the Ladies’ Championship and the Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship on Saturday, July 9; and the Gentlemen’s Championship and Ladies’ Doubles Championship on Sunday, July 10.

Wimbledon Qualifying on ESPN+

Date Time (ET) Event Network Mon June 20 6 a.m. Wimbledon Qualifying ESPN+ Live Tue June 21 6 a.m. Wimbledon Qualifying ESPN+ Live Wed June 22 6 a.m. Wimbledon Qualifying ESPN+ Live Thur June 23 6 a.m. Wimbledon Qualifying ESPN+ Live

About ESPN

ESPN, the world’s leading sports entertainment brand, features eight U.S. television networks, direct-to-consumer ESPN+, ESPN Radio, ESPN.com, endeavors on every continent around the world, and more. ESPN is 80 percent owned by ABC, Inc. (an indirect subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company) and 20 percent by Hearst.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 22.3 million subscribers.



Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads). Subscribers to Hulu + Live TV also receive ESPN+ at no additional cost.

-30-