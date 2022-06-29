An Update from ACC Network and Packer and Durham

Today, ACC Network announced its signature morning show Packer and Durham will come to end with its last show to air on Friday, July 1.

“We owe a tremendous amount of gratitude to Mark and Wes for all that they have done since the launch of ACCN,” said Jeramy Michiaels, ESPN Senior Director, Programming & Acquisitions. “Over 650 shows and countless guests, they’ve been integral to ACCN’s initial success. Moving forward, we have an opportunity to look at the network’s programming and excited to share what’s to come for the 2022-23 season.”

Said Aaron Katzman, Coordinating Producer, ACCN, “Packer and Durham has been a staple show since ACCN launched in 2019 and instrumental to its success. While the end of the show is bittersweet we look forward to continuing to bring our viewers the best ACC content with Mark and Wes as integral and valued voices on the network.”

Mark Packer: “What started out as a crazy hunch on satellite radio turned into a live TV show from my basement…with dogs, too! 1,028 shows…659 of them on TV. Unbelievable. The entire ESPN staff did a remarkable job. I really enjoyed spending my mornings with Wes Durham. He’s a Hall of Fame broadcaster, and he’ll be great in his future ventures with ACCN. I can’t wait see how our network continues to grow in scope and content. It’s a real honor and pleasure to be a part of ACCN.”

Wes Durham: “I am grateful to have been part of Packer and Durham for more than 650 shows on ACC Network. Pack has been great to partner with and his creative instincts in talk format on radio and TV made our 1,000+ shows together terrific. The support and encouragement we have received from the fans, coaches, student-athletes and administrators in the ACC has been just incredible and I look forward to continuing those relationships in the years ahead. I’m incredibly excited to expand my play-by-play schedule in football and basketball moving forward and to continue being a key part of the future of ACC Network and ESPN.”