Andscape Welcomes the Sixth Class of Rhoden Fellows to Its Scholastic Program

The sixth annual Rhoden Fellowship, a year-long journalism training program, continues today, Monday, June 6. Award-winning sports columnist William C. “Bill” Rhoden launched the fellowship, in partnership with Andscape, as an opportunity to increase diversity and inclusion in sports journalism. Each year, undergraduates from Historically Black Colleges and Universities apply to participate in the internship. The 2022-23 class, selected by Rhoden and a panel of senior editors at Andscape, includes students from: Alabama State University, Florida A&M University, Hampton University, Howard University, North Carolina A&T State University and Xavier University; respectively.

“I’m honored to welcome the sixth class of Rhoden Fellows into the Andscape family,” said Rhoden, Andcape columnist and editor-at-large. “You are a part of a great tradition of aspiring HBCU journalists who have come through our program. You will be working with an extraordinary team of professionals who will expand your horizons in ways you cannot imagine. Thanks to everyone within the Disney universe whose support of Historically Black Colleges and Universities continues to make this unique fellowship possible.”

Part of the fellowship’s learning curriculum includes writing from various onsite events, producing weekly podcasts, pitching creative storytelling ideas and contributing content published on the Andscape digital hub.

“Another class of outstanding fellows will join our team and collaborate on several assignments throughout the upcoming year,” said Monique Jones, managing editor, Andscape. “We welcome them and are prepared to help each fellow reach their highest potential.”

Introducing the 2022-23 Rhoden Fellows

Alexis Black – North Carolina A&T State University

Alexis Black is a senior multimedia journalism student from Prince George’s County, Md. She is currently a contributor for The A&T Register, a student reporter for Aggie News and a student-athlete on the Aggies cheerleading squad.

Jaicee Christian – Alabama State University

Jaicee Christian is a senior mass communications student from Birmingham, Ala. He covered sports for the communications club at the university, in addition to writing for The Hornet Tribune, the campus newspaper.

Monet Heath – Howard University

A native of Detroit, Mich., Monet Heath is a senior journalism major and sports administration minor. She is a reporter for Spotlight Network, a training organization at Howard for students majoring in broadcast journalism, TV, audio production and film.

Zoey Hodge – Hampton University

A junior journalism major from Charlotte, N.C., Zoey Hodge works with the social media team for men’s basketball at Hampton. She also manages the content creation organization Hampton Quarterly, which focuses on fashion and HBCU culture.

Scott Lipscomb – Xavier University of Louisiana

Scott Lipscomb is a mass communications student from Prince George’s County, Md. He does post-game interviews for the Xavier men’s and women’s basketball teams, as well as helping edit and produce for XU Media, the student media outlet. In addition, Lipscomb contributes content to the WHUR radio station website.

Pam Rentz – Florida A&M University

Pam Rentz is a senior broadcast journalism student from Charles County, Md. She is the managing editor of the university newspaper, The Famuan.

About Andscape

Andscape is a Black media platform dedicated to creating, highlighting, and uplifting the diverse stories of Black identity. Magnified by the power and reach of ESPN and The Walt Disney Company, the Andscape umbrella includes an editorial division, book publishing arm, film and television division, and music publishing group – each united by the shared mission of illuminating the culture and experience of Blackness. Founded in 2022, Andscape is a reimagination, expansion and diversification of The Undefeated’s former platform.

