Duluth Trading Company Named Title Sponsor of 2022 Cure Bowl in Orlando

Duluth Trading Company will be the title sponsor of the 2022 Cure Bowl, ESPN Events and the Orlando Sports Foundation announced today. The 2022 Duluth Trading Cure Bowl will be played at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, December 16 at Exploria Stadium – home of Major League Soccer’s Orlando City SC and the National Women’s Soccer League’s Orlando Pride – and will be televised nationally on ESPN.

The Duluth Trading Cure Bowl matchup will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 4 with participating teams from the American Athletic Conference, Sun Belt Conference, Conference USA or Mid-American Conference.

“We are honored to have such a strong national brand like Duluth Trading Company join as title sponsor of the 2022 Cure Bowl, as the bowl continues its mission of bringing teams together to find a cure for cancer,” said Cure Bowl Executive Director and Orlando Sports Foundation CEO Alan Gooch.

“Duluth Trading Co. is proud to support the fight against cancer as the title sponsor of the Cure Bowl,” said Neala Shepherd, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience. “At Duluth Trading, we acknowledge the impact that cancer has had on the lives of our customers, employees and communities. Regardless of who you are cheering for, the one thing that unites all college football fans is the hope for a world without cancer.”

The Duluth Trading Cure Bowl is one of 17 college football bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events.

About the Cure Bowl

The Cure Bowl is more than a game. It is a platform to raise awareness for cancer research and recognize those that are fighting cancer or have survived cancer. Funds raised from the Cure Bowl directly benefit cancer research organizations such as the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) and the UCF Cancer Research Center. Since 2015, the bowl has helped raise a collective $3.88 million dollars to benefit cancer research. To learn more, visit www.CureBowl.com

About Orlando Sports Foundation

The Orlando Sports Foundation (OSF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit membership organization dedicated to raising funds and awareness for cancer research. The OSF holds several events throughout the year, including its signature event the Cure Bowl, which is an NCAA college football bowl game played each December.

With the combined support of Central Floridians, loyal sports fans and strategic partners, the OSF is further dedicated and committed to serving the challenges of cancer awareness and elimination, invigorating the Central Florida athletic community and supporting youth organizations with standards of benevolence, integrity and moral excellence.

The foundation works with our stakeholders to involve the entire community to join us in our quest to bring teams together to find a cure for cancer. The Orlando Sports Foundation focuses on research because we know we will all have to continue to manage the problem until we solve it. We focus our efforts on cancer because it touches so many lives. Together, we can tackle this. Click here to donate.

For more information about the Orlando Sports Foundation or the Cure Bowl and affiliated events visit www.OrlandoSportsFoundation.com

About Duluth Trading Co.

Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, Duluth Trading Co. and its growing portfolio of brands – Duluth, AKHG™ and Best Made® – cater to the lifestyle of the modern, self-reliant American.

Duluth Trading’s family of brands offer high-quality, solution-based apparel, accessories and gear for men and women to help them take on life with their own two hands. Duluth Trading honors its roots by creating the hardest-working products, backed by the “Superior Standard,” and commits to providing outstanding customer service under the “No Bull Guarantee.” To learn more, visit www.duluthtrading.com or one of the 65 Duluth Trading store locations nationwide.

About ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In 2022, the 32-event schedule includes three early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 11 college basketball events, and a college softball event, which account for approximately 400 hours of live programming, while reaching nearly 64 million viewers and attracting over 800,000 annual attendees. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.

For more information, visit the official website, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube pages.

-30-