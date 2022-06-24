ABC and ESPN to Air UFC 276 Prelims Saturday July 2 at 8 p.m. ET

UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier Main Card Streams Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV at 10 pm. ET

Prelims Simulcast on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET

Early Prelims Simulcast on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET

ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices

To Subscribe visit ESPNPlus.com/ufc

ABC will air its first-ever primetime UFC event July 2 from 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT to 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT when UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier, a blockbuster championship double header, takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier presented by Modelo (Prelims) is part a stacked card capping UFC International Fight Week 2022. The main card streams at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT exclusively on ESPN+ PPV, with the Prelims simulcast on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The night’s action starts with Early Prelims at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish).

In the PPV main event, reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his crown against No. 2 ranked contender Jared Cannonier. In the co-main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has his sights set on successfully defending his title once again against No. 1 ranked contender Max Holloway.

Standout fights in the Prelims include:

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, who has the third most fights (37) in the UFC, will face Jim Miller, who has the most fights (39) in UFC history. They are both tied at 23 UFC wins (along with Andrei Arlovski). The winner will hold sole possession of the most wins in UFC history.

Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler

Undefeated Ian “The Future” Garry, who is on his way to becoming the next great Irish UFC superstar

@ESPNMMA: Facebook, Instagram , TikTok , Twitter

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com , ESPNPlus or on the ESPN App.

###