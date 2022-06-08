ESPN+ and ESPN Networks to Bring Every 2022 Matchup of the Canadian Football League to Fans in the United States

Season kicks off on June 9 th at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+

All 81 regular season games to be available on ESPN networks; ESPN+ to exclusively stream 61 of the games with the remaining 20 on either ESPN2 or ESPNEWS

CFL Playoffs and the 109th Grey Cup will air on ESPN Networks in November

ESPN+ and ESPN Networks will exclusively air the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) full 2022 schedule to fans in the United States. The 2022 CFL season will premiere on ESPN+ this Thursday, June 9 at 9 p.m. ET, when the Montreal Alouettes travel to Calgary to take on the Stampeders. Sixty-one of the League’s 81 games will stream exclusively streamed on ESPN+ throughout the season.

From June through November, CFL games will take place on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with the addition of four Monday games—all on holidays; one game on Independence Day (July 4), two games on Labor Day (September 5) and one game on Canadian Thanksgiving (October 10)—all available on either ESPN+, ESPN2 or ESPNEWS. Following playoff coverage, which will be announced at a later date, ESPN2 will wrap up the season on Sunday, November 20, with the 109th Grey Cup. ESPN will simulcast production from The Sports Network (TSN), Canada’s leading sports network.

ESPN and the CFL’s relationship began in 1980, when ESPN televised a game between the Toronto Argonauts and the Montreal Alouettes. This matchup was the first live football telecast in ESPN’s history. In 2019, ESPN and the CFL signed a multi-year agreement, making ESPN the sole CFL rights holder in the U.S.

The full 2022 CFL on ESPN schedule can be found here.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 22.3 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads). Subscribers to Hulu + Live TV also receive ESPN+ at no additional cost.

About the Canadian Football League

Built on a foundation of more than 110 years of football tradition and history, the Canadian Football League features nine teams, millions of fans and a commitment to service to the community, as well as, elite sport. To stay up to date with CFL news, visit CFL.ca.

