ESPN Announces Nominees for the 2022 Sports Humanitarian Awards

Chris Evert, Steve Gleason and Dikembe Mutombo named Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award Honorees

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award and Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award to be featured in The 2022 ESPYS

The eighth annual Sports Humanitarian Awards is a celebration of the impact made by athletes, teams and sports industry professionals who are using sports to make a difference in their communities and throughout the world. This year, the Sports Humanitarian Awards will combine with The 2022 ESPYS Presented by Capitol One for a week of inspirational programming that showcases service, character and achievement in sports. The ESPYS will air live on ABC on July 20 at 8 p.m. ET.

“We’re thrilled to recognize and celebrate those who are following in the footsteps of iconic humanitarians in sports including Muhammad Ali and Billie Jean King, and are using the power of sports to create change,” said Kevin Martinez, vice president of ESPN Corporate Citizenship. “A week of powerful programming including and leading up to the ESPYS will showcase that the impact of sports reverberates well beyond the field of play and into communities across the globe.”

This year’s nominees and honorees include:

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award

Anthony Barr, NFL Free Agent

Albert Pujols, St. Louis Cardinals

Brad Stuver, Austin FC

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Awards

Chris Evert

Steve Gleason

Dikembe Mutombo

Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year

Denver Broncos

Miami HEAT

Pittsburgh Penguins

Seattle Storm

The Sports Humanitarian Awards will feature honorees as part of The 2022 ESPYS including the recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award, the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award, and the League Humanitarian Leadership Award. Additional Sports Humanitarian Awards will be presented across ESPN platforms in the week leading up to The ESPYS.

Multiple sports leagues and governing bodies including MLS, MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, PGA TOUR, UFC, USTA, WNBA and WWE are sponsors of the Sports Humanitarian Awards and have nominated athletes and teams who are transforming lives and uplifting communities. The Awards will once again benefit the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund at the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

About ESPN Corporate Citizenship

ESPN believes that, at its very best, sports uplift the human spirit. Its corporate citizenship programs use power of sport to positively address society’s needs through strategic community investments, inclusive storytelling, cause marketing programs, collaboration with sports organizations and employee volunteerism, while also utilizing its diverse media assets. For more information go to www.espn.com/citizenship.