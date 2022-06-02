ESPN Celebrating NBA Finals from Airwaves to Locker Room

The NBA season is winding down, but ESPN is just getting ramped up. With the NBA Finals Game 1 set for June 2, ESPN is launching a variety of activations from television sets to the winning team’s locker room to celebrate the end of another climactic season.

Celebrating in Style with Championship Victory Goggles:

It isn’t a championship celebration without a locker room victory party, and for the first time ever, ESPN is collaborating with the NBA to feature victory goggles inside the locker room. The winning team will have customized gold-accented goggles, concepted by Arts & Letters Creative Co., created by Matador Project. The outer band includes the NBA 75 and ESPN logos. See for yourself, here.

“We knew we wanted to take our partnership with the NBA to the next level for the 75th anniversary season, and we felt like developing customized victory goggles would be a great touch,” said Emeka Ofodile, Vice President of Sports Marketing, ESPN. “It represents the final leg of a long journey for everyone from us at ESPN to fans to the players and staff of the winning team, and we’re looking forward to watching whoever wins celebrate in style.”

Game 2 NYC Watch Party & Concert:

To celebrate the NBA Finals, ESPN and the NBA are hosting a NBA Finals Game 2 tipoff watch party at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City featuring live music, fan experiences, and delicious snacks.

Hosted by ESPN’s Molly Qerim and DJ Envy, fans will have access to the game live from The Rooftop at Pier 17, Pop-a-Shot and NBA Jam games throughout, custom screen print shirts and a musical performance by DJ Clue, Lil Poppa, Bas, Mozzy, Moneyman, Moneybagg Yo, and Yo Gotti.

NBA Finals Anthem/Topicals:

The teams are set to chase the Larry O’Brien trophy, so let the hype begin. ESPN is dropping NBA Finals advertisements featuring highlights from the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors on their journey to the finals.

The NBA Finals Topical will continue marketing’s custom music strategy where they work with artists to make custom tracks to storytell the NBA. The NBA Finals custom track will feature Lil Poppa, Mozzy, Moneybagg Yo, and Yo Gotti, while ESPN will also have an instrumental anthem airing during the NBA Finals.

Champion Black Businesses Returns:

Returning for a third season, ESPN, in collaboration with Andscape, the NBA, and ABC, is the award-winning #ChampionBlackBusinesses (CBB) initiative. You can learn all about what’s in store for year three of CBB here.