ESPN.com Names Five Soccer Journalists for its Unprecedented Coverage of UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 in England 

The Soccer News Digital Platform Kick-off Daily Pre-tournament Content Series

ESPN soccer news and information hub, www.ESPN.com/soccer, today announced the five top sports journalists assigned to cover the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 in England leading up to and through the competition Wednesday, July 6 – Sunday, July 31 in England. The reporters, Tom Hamilton, Sophie Lawson, Kathleen McNamee, Mark Ogden, and James Olley, are all based in England.

During the tournament, they will be on the ground across 10 English match sites providing match previews, up-to-the-minute reports, post-match analysis, and commentary, for the industry-leading soccer news and information hub. The UEFA Women’s EUROs page.

“We’re thrilled to bring fans world-class coverage of Euro 2022 as part of our continued commitment to women’s soccer and women’s sports overall,” said James Martin, Senior Deputy Editor, ESPN. “It’s the most exciting and competitive tournament in the women’s game. Our reporters will be there to cover all the storylines from the start at Old Trafford to the final at the iconic Wembley Stadium. Fan interest in women’s sports has never been stronger, and we’re grateful that we can be a part of that unprecedented growth.”

ESPN.com’s coverage of the quadrennial tournament and the live matches on linear and digital streaming platforms will make UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 the most expansive content commitment for an international women’s soccer competition, without a US team, across The Walt Disney Company. ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+ will combine to carry all 31 matches live.

ESPN.com’s 2022 UEFA EURO reporters:

Tom Hamilton joined ESPN in 2011 as part of their rugby team but moved into an all-sport senior writer role in 2016 following the Rio Olympics. Hamilton has also covered several events for ESPN, including the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics, Wimbledon Championships, French Open, the Ryder Cup, the British and Irish Lions tours, and Rugby World Cup. During the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France, he covered the England national team through its semifinal exit.

Sophie Lawson is a women’s soccer journalist specializing in all levels of the sport. Lawson has journeyed to locations as far-flung as the Northwestern Romanian city of Cluj, the Faroe Islands, and Rotherham to report on the club and international soccer. Lawson’s reporting has included coverage of South Korean WK League and the Ukrainian national team as a versatile journalist.

Kathleen McNamee joined ESPN in late 2019 after finishing a law degree. The London-based sports journalist primarily covers soccer. She also reports on tennis, golf, rugby, athletics, and other sports. The highlight of McNamee’s ESPN career was the 2021 Wimbledon Championship. She has appeared on ESPNPlus’ Futbol Americas, and has conducted exclusive interviews with many top women soccer players.

Mark Ogden is a senior writer with ESPN responsible for breaking and analyzing the biggest stories in soccer. Since joining ESPN from the Telegraph in 2016, he has covered every marquee event in the sport – FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Football Championship, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup – including the non-league Dover Athletic. Ogden is a recurring contributor to ESPN FC, the daily soccer news and information studio show on ESPN+.

James Olley is a senior writer for ESPN covering London’s most prominent Premier League clubs – Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United – and the England Men’s National Team for ESPN FC. James received the Society of Editors’ Sports News Story of the Year and SJA British Sports Journalism awards for breaking the story and enterprise reporting about the Wembley for Sale news.

ESPN.com Soccer Launch UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Content Series

ESPN.com today debuted a daily content series highlighted by in-depth features, select team profiles, tournament primers, rankers, et al. The series will give fans need-to-know information about the upcoming UEFA Women’s EURO 2022:

ESPN FC Women’s Rank 2022: An expansive ESPN FC panel that includes No. 1-ranked US Women’s National Team head coach Vlatko Andonovski select the 50 best women’s players in the world

An expansive ESPN FC panel that includes No. 1-ranked US Women’s National Team head coach Vlatko Andonovski select the 50 best women’s players in the world Sweden’s Time to Shine? (Tue., June 28): This generation of talent in Swedish soccer has been building towards success. From finishing third at the 2019 World Cup to a silver medal at last summer’s Olympics, where the team beat perennial powerhouse USA, midfielder Kosovare Asllani buoys Sweden’s chance to shine, alongside forwards Stina Blackstenius and Sofia Jakobsson.

This generation of talent in Swedish soccer has been building towards success. From finishing third at the 2019 World Cup to a silver medal at last summer’s Olympics, where the team beat perennial powerhouse USA, midfielder Kosovare Asllani buoys Sweden’s chance to shine, alongside forwards Stina Blackstenius and Sofia Jakobsson. The Viewers Guide: Which team should you support? (Wed., June 29): How do the top teams in Europe play? How do they line up? Which players make their teams tick, and how? ESPN.com analyses the tournament from an entertaining perspective for the neutral fan – a primer for fans searching for a team to root for.

How do the top teams in Europe play? How do they line up? Which players make their teams tick, and how? ESPN.com analyses the tournament from an entertaining perspective for the neutral fan – a primer for fans searching for a team to root for. Power Rankings – Kits of EURO 2022 (Thu., June 30): Whose shirts reign supreme? Ahead of the UEFA Women’s EUROs, the editorial team ranks the best national team couture looks in the competition.

Whose shirts reign supreme? Ahead of the UEFA Women’s EUROs, the editorial team ranks the best national team couture looks in the competition. France’s Biggest Opponent (Fri., July 1): Due to off-the-field issues, the France Women’s National Team has never won a major tournament despite having some of the best players in the world – Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Kadidiatou Diani, Wendie Renard, and others. Will off-the-field problems hold the French team back again?

Due to off-the-field issues, the France Women’s National Team has never won a major tournament despite having some of the best players in the world – Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Kadidiatou Diani, Wendie Renard, and others. Will off-the-field problems hold the French team back again? UEFA Women’s EURO Greatest Moments (Sat., July 2): A look through the championship through the years – from the first edition in 1984 with just four teams through the most incredible goals, drama, and infamous moments in the tournament.

A look through the championship through the years – from the first edition in 1984 with just four teams through the most incredible goals, drama, and infamous moments in the tournament. Will England women win the championship this summer? (Sun., July 3): As hosts, the fourth-ranked England Women’s National Team faces big expectations, but can their stars pull it together and win it all?

As hosts, the fourth-ranked England Women’s National Team faces big expectations, but can their stars pull it together and win it all? Women’s EURO 2022 Preview (Mon., July 4): From top talking points to best players, through tournament favorites to the best coaches, ESPN.com gets you ready for kickoff on July 6.

From top talking points to best players, through tournament favorites to the best coaches, ESPN.com gets you ready for kickoff on July 6. Ada Hegerberg Returns to Norway (Tue., July 5): At the top of the sport in the summer of 2017, Ada Hegerberg walked away from the national team to protest the unequal treatment of women’s national soccer team program by the Norwegian Football Federation. In March, five years away, Hegerberg returned to the national team. What changed for the 2016 UEFA Best Women’s Player, and the Norwegian team?

At the top of the sport in the summer of 2017, Ada Hegerberg walked away from the national team to protest the unequal treatment of women’s national soccer team program by the Norwegian Football Federation. In March, five years away, Hegerberg returned to the national team. What changed for the 2016 UEFA Best Women’s Player, and the Norwegian team? Introducing Northern Ireland (Wed., July 6):The Northern Ireland Women’s National Team will make its first appearance in the UEFA Women’s Championship. ESPN.com offers an in-depth look at how they did it and their controversial manager Kenny Shiels.

– 30 –