ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+ to Present All 31 UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Matches, July 6 – July 31
- ESPN platforms to feature most comprehensive coverage of the European women’s football tournament
- On ESPN+: Eight matches, daily highlights on ESPN FC, and more
ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, and ESPNU will combine to televise more than 75 live hours of the UEFA European Women’s Football Championship 2022 beginning Wednesday, July 6, at 2:30 p.m. ET, with England vs. Austria at the world-famous Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England, on ESPNU (simulcast on ESPN2). On Sunday, July 31, at 11:30 a.m., the final match at historic Wembley Stadium in London will air on ESPN and ESPN+.
ESPN will televise two UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 matches including the final, ESPN2 will air 21 matches, ESPN+ will live-stream eight games exclusively, and ESPNU will telecast the England-Austria opening match – also on ESPN2 starting at 3 p.m.
In addition to the eight matches on ESPN+, the industry-leading sports streaming service, will anchor the company’s studio coverage of the tournament with daily UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 highlights, updates, and analysis on the critically-acclaimed ESPN FC. Additional coverage will be available across SportsCenter, Futbol Americas on ESPN+, and www.ESPN.com/soccer – the leading digital hub for soccer news and information. ESPN’s presentation of this tournament represents the most comprehensive coverage of the UEFA European Women’s Football Championship in the United States.
ABOUT UEFA Women’s EURO 2022:
UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 is a quadrennial competition among national teams representing member countries of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). Sweden won the first championship, held in 1984, with four teams – Denmark, England, Italy, and Sweden.
Rescheduled from July 2021 due to COVID 19 pandemic, UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 will feature 16 teams competing to be champions of Europe. With 12 of the 16 teams ranked in the top 20 of FIFA rankings for women’s football, the tournament is arguably the most-competitive international soccer tournament in the world. The competition in July will be the 13th edition of the European women’s championship.
The 31 tournament matches will be played across 10 stadiums in eight English cities, including the opening match at Old Trafford and the final at Wembley Stadium. Netherlands returns to the tournament as champions of Europe, having won the UEFA Women’s EURO 2017. Germany holds the record with eight of the 12 titles.
UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Teams (FIFA RANKING – March 2022):
Austria (#21), Belgium (20), Denmark (15), England (8), Finland (28), France (3), Germany (4), Iceland (18), Italy (14), Netherlands (5), Northern Ireland (46), Norway (11), Portugal (29), Spain (7), Sweden (2) and Switzerland (19).
UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 – Groups (FIFA Rankings)
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|England (8)
|Germany (4)
|Netherlands (5)
|France (3)
|Austria (21)
|Denmark (15)
|Sweden (2)
|Italy (14)
|Norway (11)
|Spain (7)
|Portugal (29)
|Belgium (20)
|Northern Ireland (46)
|Finland (28)
|Switzerland (19)
|Iceland (18)
Match Schedule (Subject to Change):
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match (Stadium)
|Match #
|Networks
|Wed, Jul 6
|2:30 p.m.
|Group A – England vs. Austria
|1
|ESPNU/ESPN2
|Thu, Jul 7
|2:30 p.m.
|Group A – Norway vs. Northern Ireland
|2
|ESPN2
|Fri, Jul 8
|11:50 a.m.
|Group B – Spain vs. Finland
|3
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Group B – Germany vs. Denmark
|4
|ESPN2
|Sat, Jul 9
|11:50 a.m.
|Group C – Portugal vs. Switzerland
|5
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Group C – Netherlands vs. Sweden
|6
|ESPN2
|Sun, Jul 10
|11:30 a.m.
|Group D – Belgium vs. Iceland
|7
|ESPN2
|2:50 p.m.
|Group D – France vs. Italy
|8
|ESPN+
|Mon, Jul 11
|11:30 a.m.
|Group A – Austria vs. Northern Ireland
|9
|ESPN2
|2:30p.m.
|Group A – England vs. Norway
|10
|ESPN2
|Tue, Jul 12
|11:30 a.m.
|Group B – Denmark vs. Finland
|11
|ESPN2
|2:30 p.m.
|Group B – Germany vs. Spain
|12
|ESPN2
|Wed, Jul 13
|11:30 a.m.
|Group C – Sweden vs. Switzerland
|13
|ESPN2
|2:30 p.m.
|Group C – Netherlands vs. Portugal
|14
|ESPN2
|Thu, Jul 14
|11:30 a.m.
|Group D – Italy vs. Iceland
|15
|ESPN2
|2:50 p.m.
|Group D – France vs. Belgium
|16
|ESPN+
|Fri, Jul 15
|2:30 p.m.
|Group A – Northern Ireland vs. England
|17
|ESPN2
|2:30 p.m.
|Group A – Austria vs. Norway
|18
|ESPN+
|Sat, Jul 16
|2:30 p.m.
|Group B – Finland vs. Germany
|19
|ESPN2
|2:30 p.m.
|Group B – Denmark vs. Spain
|20
|ESPN+
|Sun, Jul 17
|11:30 a.m.
|Group C – Switzerland vs. Netherlands
|21
|ESPN
|11:30 a.m.
|Group C – Sweden vs. Portugal
|22
|ESPN+
|Mon, Jul 18
|2:30 p.m.
|Group D – Iceland vs. France
|23
|ESPN2
|2:30 p.m.
|Group D – Italy vs. Belgium
|24
|ESPN+
|Wed, Jul 20
|2:30 a.m.
|Quarterfinal I – A1 vs. B2
|25
|ESPN2
|Thu, Jul 21
|2:30 p.m.
|Quarterfinal II – B1 vs. A2
|26
|ESPN2
|Fri, Jul 22
|2:30 p.m.
|Quarterfinal III – C1 vs. D2
|27
|ESPN2
|Sat, Jul 23
|2:30 p.m.
|Quarterfinal IV – D1 vs. C2
|28
|ESPN2
|Tue, Jul 26
|2:30 p.m.
|Semifinal I (W25 vs. W27)
|29
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|Wed, Jul 27
|2:30 p.m.
|Semifinal II (W26 vs. W28)
|30
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|Sun, July 31
|11:30 a.m.
|Final – Semifinal Winners
|31
|ESPN, ESPN+
**** Match coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
*** ESPN+ coverage of match days 1 & 2 games will begin approximately 10 minutes before kick
** Match kick off times are approximately 30 minutes after the coverage starts
* Match numbers as designated by UEFA
