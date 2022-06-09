ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+ to Present All 31 UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Matches, July 6 – July 31

ESPN platforms to feature most comprehensive coverage of the European women’s football tournament

On ESPN+: Eight matches, daily highlights on ESPN FC, and more

ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, and ESPNU will combine to televise more than 75 live hours of the UEFA European Women’s Football Championship 2022 beginning Wednesday, July 6, at 2:30 p.m. ET, with England vs. Austria at the world-famous Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England, on ESPNU (simulcast on ESPN2). On Sunday, July 31, at 11:30 a.m., the final match at historic Wembley Stadium in London will air on ESPN and ESPN+.

ESPN will televise two UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 matches including the final, ESPN2 will air 21 matches, ESPN+ will live-stream eight games exclusively, and ESPNU will telecast the England-Austria opening match – also on ESPN2 starting at 3 p.m.

In addition to the eight matches on ESPN+, the industry-leading sports streaming service, will anchor the company’s studio coverage of the tournament with daily UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 highlights, updates, and analysis on the critically-acclaimed ESPN FC. Additional coverage will be available across SportsCenter, Futbol Americas on ESPN+, and www.ESPN.com/soccer – the leading digital hub for soccer news and information. ESPN’s presentation of this tournament represents the most comprehensive coverage of the UEFA European Women’s Football Championship in the United States.

(Commentators, studio hosts and analysts will be announced at a later date.)

ABOUT UEFA Women’s EURO 2022:

UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 is a quadrennial competition among national teams representing member countries of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). Sweden won the first championship, held in 1984, with four teams – Denmark, England, Italy, and Sweden.

Rescheduled from July 2021 due to COVID 19 pandemic, UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 will feature 16 teams competing to be champions of Europe. With 12 of the 16 teams ranked in the top 20 of FIFA rankings for women’s football, the tournament is arguably the most-competitive international soccer tournament in the world. The competition in July will be the 13th edition of the European women’s championship.

The 31 tournament matches will be played across 10 stadiums in eight English cities, including the opening match at Old Trafford and the final at Wembley Stadium. Netherlands returns to the tournament as champions of Europe, having won the UEFA Women’s EURO 2017. Germany holds the record with eight of the 12 titles.

UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Teams (FIFA RANKING – March 2022):

Austria (#21), Belgium (20), Denmark (15), England (8), Finland (28), France (3), Germany (4), Iceland (18), Italy (14), Netherlands (5), Northern Ireland (46), Norway (11), Portugal (29), Spain (7), Sweden (2) and Switzerland (19).

UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 – Groups (FIFA Rankings)

Group A Group B Group C Group D England (8) Germany (4) Netherlands (5) France (3) Austria (21) Denmark (15) Sweden (2) Italy (14) Norway (11) Spain (7) Portugal (29) Belgium (20) Northern Ireland (46) Finland (28) Switzerland (19) Iceland (18)

Match Schedule (Subject to Change):

Date Time (ET) Match (Stadium) Match # Networks Wed, Jul 6 2:30 p.m. Group A – England vs. Austria 1 ESPNU/ESPN2 Thu, Jul 7 2:30 p.m. Group A – Norway vs. Northern Ireland 2 ESPN2 Fri, Jul 8 11:50 a.m. Group B – Spain vs. Finland 3 ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Group B – Germany vs. Denmark 4 ESPN2 Sat, Jul 9 11:50 a.m. Group C – Portugal vs. Switzerland 5 ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Group C – Netherlands vs. Sweden 6 ESPN2 Sun, Jul 10 11:30 a.m. Group D – Belgium vs. Iceland 7 ESPN2 2:50 p.m. Group D – France vs. Italy 8 ESPN+ Mon, Jul 11 11:30 a.m. Group A – Austria vs. Northern Ireland 9 ESPN2 2:30p.m. Group A – England vs. Norway 10 ESPN2 Tue, Jul 12 11:30 a.m. Group B – Denmark vs. Finland 11 ESPN2 2:30 p.m. Group B – Germany vs. Spain 12 ESPN2 Wed, Jul 13 11:30 a.m. Group C – Sweden vs. Switzerland 13 ESPN2 2:30 p.m. Group C – Netherlands vs. Portugal 14 ESPN2 Thu, Jul 14 11:30 a.m. Group D – Italy vs. Iceland 15 ESPN2 2:50 p.m. Group D – France vs. Belgium 16 ESPN+ Fri, Jul 15 2:30 p.m. Group A – Northern Ireland vs. England 17 ESPN2 2:30 p.m. Group A – Austria vs. Norway 18 ESPN+ Sat, Jul 16 2:30 p.m. Group B – Finland vs. Germany 19 ESPN2 2:30 p.m. Group B – Denmark vs. Spain 20 ESPN+ Sun, Jul 17 11:30 a.m. Group C – Switzerland vs. Netherlands 21 ESPN 11:30 a.m. Group C – Sweden vs. Portugal 22 ESPN+ Mon, Jul 18 2:30 p.m. Group D – Iceland vs. France 23 ESPN2 2:30 p.m. Group D – Italy vs. Belgium 24 ESPN+ Wed, Jul 20 2:30 a.m. Quarterfinal I – A1 vs. B2 25 ESPN2 Thu, Jul 21 2:30 p.m. Quarterfinal II – B1 vs. A2 26 ESPN2 Fri, Jul 22 2:30 p.m. Quarterfinal III – C1 vs. D2 27 ESPN2 Sat, Jul 23 2:30 p.m. Quarterfinal IV – D1 vs. C2 28 ESPN2 Tue, Jul 26 2:30 p.m. Semifinal I (W25 vs. W27) 29 ESPN2, ESPN+ Wed, Jul 27 2:30 p.m. Semifinal II (W26 vs. W28) 30 ESPN2, ESPN+ Sun, July 31 11:30 a.m. Final – Semifinal Winners 31 ESPN, ESPN+

**** Match coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

*** ESPN+ coverage of match days 1 & 2 games will begin approximately 10 minutes before kick

** Match kick off times are approximately 30 minutes after the coverage starts

* Match numbers as designated by UEFA

