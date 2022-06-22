ESPN Exclusively Presents The Championships, Wimbledon Beginning June 27

“First Ball to Last Ball” Coverage from Every Court

ABC’s First-Ever Live Wimbledon Coverage the Middle Weekend

100th Anniversary of Centre Court Ceremony on Sunday, July 3

ESPN will present exclusively and in its entirety The Championships, Wimbledon from the All England Lawn Tennis Club next Monday, June 27. In addition to television coverage on ESPN and ESPN2 and streaming on ESPN+ and ESPN3, for the first time in history, ABC will broadcast live matches. The fortnight of daily marathon coverage from all 18 courts – first ball to last ball – will culminate with the Ladies’ Championship and the Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship on ESPN on Saturday, July 9, and the Gentlemen’s Championship and the Ladies’ Doubles Championship on Sunday, July 10.

ESPN+ will offer coverage from multiple courts all day of the Gentlemen’s, Ladies’ Mixed, Boys’ and Girls’ (Singles and Doubles), Legends and Wheelchair division championships. Match selections will be made daily. ESPN+ is also the home for on-demand viewing of official Wimbledon films, documenting select championships and other memorable matches from previous years.

The ESPN App will be the all-in-one streaming home for Wimbledon, with ESPN and ESPN2 telecasts and the matches streaming on ESPN+ and ESPN3. Matches will also be available on demand afterwards. Combined, the app will stream more than 600 matches in the two weeks, totaling 1,500 hours from all 18 courts, plus AELTC’s daily Wimbledon Uncovered program and an all-day feed with press conferences from the media centre.

ESPN Deportes will air more than 55 hours of live action, including the Ladies’ and Gentlemen’s Semifinals and Championships.

Highlights: All Day, Daily Coverage (All Times ET)

June 26: ESPN2, 12 p.m., the official Wimbledon 2021 review film

June 27 – July 10: Press Conferences from Media Centre available on ESPN+ and ESPN3 starting at 6 a.m. (5 a.m. on June 27). Also, ESPN+ and ESPN3 will carry the daily, all-day Wimbledon Uncovered from AELTC.

June 27-July 1: ESPN, first three rounds, 6 a.m.

July 2-3 the “middle weekend:” ESPN, 7 a.m. Breakfast at Wimbledon Round Three: ESPN, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., ABC, 1 – 4 p.m. Round of 16: ESPN, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., ABC, 1 – 4 p.m.

July 4-6 “Cross Court Coverage” July 4: Round of 16 (Centre Court), ESPN, 8 a.m.; Round of 16 (No. 1 Court & Outer Courts), ESPN2, 6 a.m. July 5: Quarterfinals (Centre Court), ESPN, 8 a.m.; Quarterfinals (No. 1 Court), ESPN2, 8 a.m. July 6: Quarterfinals (Centre Court), ESPN, 8 a.m.; Quarterfinals (No. 1 Court), ESPN2, 8 a.m.

July 7-10: All ESPN Breakfast at Wimbledon begins each day July 7: Ladies’ Semifinals 8 a.m.; Mixed Doubles Championship,1 p.m. July 8: Gentlemen’s Semifinals, 8 a.m. July 9: Ladies’ Championship 9 a.m.; Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship, 11:30 a.m. Encore of Ladies’ Championship on ABC at 3 p.m. July 10: Gentlemen’s Championship, 9 a.m.; Ladies’ Doubles Championship, 12:00 p.m. Encore of Gentlemen’s Championship on ABC at 3 p.m.



New for 2022

First-ever live coverage on ABC

First-ever scheduled matches on the “Middle Sunday”

Round of 16 now to be played across two days, Sunday, July 3, and Monday, July 4

Ladies’ and Gentlemen’s Quarterfinals no longer played on separate days, but each across Tuesday, July 5, and Wednesday, July 6

Mixed Doubles Championship moves to Thursday, July 7, after the Ladies’ Semifinals

The ESPN Tennis Team

ESPN Promo Spots Feature World-Renowned Electric String Quartet “Siren”

ESPN enlisted the classic sound of the world-renowned, London-based electric string quartet Siren for this year’s Wimbledon promotional spots. The group – Rosie Langley, Hayley Pomfrett, Llinos Richards and Kotono Sato, all graduates from leading conservatoires the Royal College of Music and the Royal Academy of Music – were filmed earlier this month on site at the All England Lawn Tennis Club. One segment of the taping was shot while they played on the balcony of Centre Court – celebrating its 100th anniversary this year – where the Ladies’ and Gentlemen’s champions traditionally appear soon after victory to wave to the fans below.

More TV and Digital Coverage

News and information : ESPN.com, espnW.com and ESPNDeportes.com.

: ESPN.com, espnW.com and ESPNDeportes.com. ESPN Audio on SiriusXM : AELTC’s daily Wimbledon Channel Radio will be available on Sirius channel 134, XM channel 204 and Online channel 965. Coverage begins at 4 a.m. each day and continues to the conclusion of play.

: AELTC’s daily will be available on Sirius channel 134, XM channel 204 and Online channel 965. Coverage begins at 4 a.m. each day and continues to the conclusion of play. ESPN multi-screen coverage: back for the 14 th year, on AT&T DirecTV, five matches and the ESPN telecast through Sunday, July 3. Host Sam Gore and analyst Luke Jensen.

back for the 14 year, on AT&T DirecTV, five matches and the ESPN telecast through Sunday, July 3. Host Sam Gore and analyst Luke Jensen. ESPN and its affiliated networks around the globe:

Television: Latin America (Spanish), Brazil (Portuguese) and the Caribbean (English)

Streaming: Portuguese-, Spanish- and English-language in Latin America and the Caribbean

Canada: TSN (English) and RDS (French), comprehensive coverage on television and digital services

ESPN and Tennis

Tennis has been part of ESPN since its first week on the air in 1979, providing numerous memorable moments from around the world, but it has never been as important as today, with the unprecedented position of presenting exclusively three of the sport’s Major events from start to finish, the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open.

ESPN & Wimbledon 2022 Programming