ESPN Expands Relationship with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions with Original Podcast Lineup

Original Shows to be Produced by Omaha Productions, Adding to ESPN’s Expansive Podcast Library of 35+ Titles

Signature Hosts Include Current/Former All-Stars, Expert Analysts, Digital Influencers, Business Moguls & More

First Shows to Launch June 20: Courtside Club (Rachel DeMita), Moxie Bets (Katie Mox) & The VC Show (Vince Carter/Ros Gold-Onwude)

ESPN will further expand the relationship with Peyton Manning and his Omaha Productions company, a relationship that launched the innovative Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli this past NFL season and across additional sports since then.

In this newest evolution, the two content organizations will premiere a new lineup of original shows, which will launch with six titles produced by Omaha Productions beginning June 20. The podcasts will feature can’t-miss, signature hosts from current and former all-stars to expert analysts, digital influencers, business moguls and more.

“This new project with Omaha Productions will allow us to offer an even more in-depth experience for fans across our ever-expanding podcast library,” said Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN and Sports Content. “We are thrilled to extend this already successful partnership into the audio space with the launch of these first six titles led by so many engaging personalities, with much more to follow.”

“One of the best parts of the Monday Night Football show is getting to talk about a sport I love with other folks who share the same passion for the game,” said Omaha Productions Founder Peyton Manning. “With this audio network, we want to deliver those same entertaining and informative conversations from a great crew of folks at Omaha Audio, who are not only informed but genuinely love the sports and topics they cover.”

All episodes will live in the ESPN Podcast library which already features over 35+ original shows and is available on all podcast distribution platforms. Additional shows will be announced soon.

ESPN Podcast Lineup Produced by Omaha Productions

The VC Show (Vince Carter & Ros Gold-Onwude) – June 20

Each week on The VC Show, 8-time NBA All-Star Vince Carter and co-host Ros Gold-Onwude talk all things basketball with some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment. They will give their unfiltered thoughts on the NBA and Vince will share stories from his illustrious 22-year career.

Courtside Club (Rachel DeMita) – June 20

Grab your popcorn and sit “Courtside” with host and influencer Rachel DeMita as she chats with the biggest athletes, celebrities, influencers, and creative minds. Rachel and her guests dive into sports, pop culture, and the experiences that made them who they are today.

Moxie Bets (Katie Mox) – June 20

Make bets with moxie with betting expert Katie Mox and her merry band of gambling insiders as they preview lines, spreads, parlays, and props with personality and the kind of advice they would give themselves.

Always College Football (Greg McElroy) – July 5

ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy takes a deep dive into the sport with the biggest names on and off the field. With off-seasons being a thing of the past, McElroy goes year-round with analysis, opinions and insight on top teams and under-the-radar stories from coast to coast.

The Cam Heyward Show – July 11

Each week, The Cam Heyward Show gives fans a peek behind the curtain of NFL life. Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle and five-time Pro Bowler Cam Heyward gives his unfiltered thoughts on the league and headlines across all sports, welcoming in top guests including athletes, coaches and celebrities to talk sports, pop culture and more.

Soup with Coop (Cooper Manning) – July 18

Cooper Manning invites players and coaches from across sports to share stories and laughs while enjoying a bowl of his guest’s favorite soup. When the soup is finished, the conversation ends.

About ESPN Podcasts:

ESPN Audio launched its first podcast in 2005 and is a leader in the sports genre with more than 35 original offerings, plus shows from ESPN Radio and television. Offerings focus on sports passions, storytelling (30 for 30 and ESPN Daily) and compelling personalities (including The Right Time with Bomani Jones, That’s What She Said with Sarah Spain and Jalen & Jacoby). ESPN’s podcasts are available wherever you download your podcasts and on ESPN.com.

About Omaha Productions

Omaha Productions is an entertainment company launched by Peyton Manning following his retirement from the NFL. Omaha focuses on developing content that champions hard work, encourages the pursuit of passion, and celebrates community. Omaha Productions executive produces ESPN’s Emmy-award winning “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” along with alternative telecasts for college football, golf, and the UFC. The company also serves as executive producer on “NFL Honors” and ESPN+’s PLACES franchise featuring series from Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Abby Wambach, Vince Carter, David Ortiz, Ronda Rousey, Sue Bird, P.K. Subban, and John McEnroe. The company also has series at A+E Networks, NBCUniversal, and Netflix.

