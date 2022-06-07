ESPN Presents Championship Series of 2022 Women’s College World Series as Red River Rivalry Takes Center Stage

Texas Longhorns Face No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners for NCAA Div. I Softball Championship

7Innings Live and Pitch by Pitch Second-Screen Viewing Options Return

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza and Holly Rowe Call 15th Championship Together, Starting Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

The 2022 NCAA Div. I Softball national champion will be crowned on ESPN this week as the Red River Rivalry takes center stage during the Women’s College World Series Championship Series when the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners face the Big 12 rival Texas Longhorns.

ESPN will have Championship Series coverage from every angle with a team of expert commentators, an expansive camera complement, and multiple second-screen viewing options. Game 1 in the Best-of-Three series will air Wednesday, June 8, at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, with Game 2 available Thursday, June 9, at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2. If necessary, Game 3 will close out the finals on Friday, June 10, at 8:30 p.m.

The Voice of Softball Beth Mowins, two-time Olympic medalist and four-time All-American Jessica Mendoza, two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time All-American Michele Smith, and Emmy Award winner and Hall of Fame Stadium reporter Holly Rowe will be on the call in Oklahoma City for all Championship Series games. This is the team’s 15th Women’s College World Series together.

7Innings Live Presented by Capital One will preview each night’s game. The pregame shows for Games 1 and 3 will air on ESPNU at 7:30 p.m., while the pregame show for Game 2 will be available on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. Courtney Lyle will host, joined by Danielle Lawrie, Madison Shipman, and Amanda Scarborough. Lawrie won the bronze medal with Team Canada at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. In college, she was an All-American, Player of the Year and National Champion with the Washington Huskies. Shipman was All-American shortstop and SEC Player of the Year for the Tennessee Volunteers. Scarborough was a two-time All-American and Big 12 Player and Pitcher of the Year at Texas A&M. 7Innings live will preview the championship series Tuesday, June 7, at 8 p.m. on ESPN2 with Lyle, Lawrie, Shipman and Scarborough on hand, along with three-time All-American and Alabama National Champion Kayla Braud.

The Championship Series is a rematch of Saturday’s Game 7 matchup when the Sooners defeated the Longhorns 7-2 in the first-ever Women’s College World Series broadcast on ABC. The telecast averaged more than 1.25 million viewers.

Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network, the 24-hour network dedicated to University of Texas Athletics, will document Texas’ quest for its first national championship with pre- and post-game coverage throughout the finals. Texas GameDay Presented by St. David’s Healthcare will precede each game while GameDay Final will follow each game. Alex Loeb will host from the Austin studio while three-time Olympic medalist, three-time National Player of the Year and four-time All-American Longhorn pitcher Cat Osterman will report live from OKC.

Multiple Ways to Watch

7Innings Live: Championship Finals Presented by Capital One returns for a fourth year as a second-screen viewing option alongside the main telecast. This one-of-a-kind experience will be highlighted by unique insights from some of the best to play the game along with special guests and a whole lot of fun along the way. Lyle hosts, joined by Braud, Lawrie, Shipman and Scarborough. The show is live from the right field studio set in Hall of Fame Stadium on ESPNU for Game 1 and ESPNEWS for Games 2 and 3.

Pitch by Pitch returns for its third year during each of the three games, streaming live on ESPN3. This specialized feed will showcase every pitch from multiple angles.

Coverage from Every Angle

ESPN will continue to employ more than 40 cameras to catch the action from every angle, including:

An ump cam, with a camera in the mask of the home plate umpire

A two-point camera system that flies from the top of the press box down the left field line

A rail camera running 80 feet along the left and centerfield wall

A drone will provide aerial coverage throughout the series

Shaggin’ Stats

This is the first all-Big 12 Women’s College World Series Final

Texas is making its first WCWS Finals appearance in school history, on the hunt for the program’s first national championship

Reigning national champion Oklahoma looks to repeat and earn the program’s fifth national championship (’00, ’16, ‘17’ ’21)

WCWS Championship Series – Television Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Program/Commentators Network Wed, June 8 7:30 p.m. 7Innings Live Presented by Capital One ESPNU 8 p.m. Texas GameDay Presented by St. David’s Healthcare Longhorn Network 8:30 p.m. WCWS Championship Series Game 1

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza, Holly Rowe ESPN 7Innings Live: Championship Finals Presented by Capital One ESPNU Pitch by Pitch ESPN3 Thu, June 9 7 p.m. 7Innings Live Presented by Capital One ESPN2 Texas GameDay Presented by St. David’s Healthcare Longhorn Network 7:30 p.m. WCWS Championship Series Game 2

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza, Holly Rowe ESPN2 7Innings Live: Championship Finals Presented by Capital One ESPNEWS Pitch by Pitch ESPN3 Fri, June 10 7:30 p.m. 7Innings Live Presented by Capital One ESPNU 8 p.m. Texas GameDay Presented by St. David’s Healthcare Longhorn Network 8:30 p.m. WCWS Championship Game 3*

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza, Holly Rowe ESPN 7Innings Live: Championship Finals Presented by Capital One ESPNEWS Pitch by Pitch ESPN3

* If Necessary

-30-