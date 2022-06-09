ESPN Unveils Talent And Speaker Lineup For Black Sports Business Symposium

Dr. Valerie Daniels-Carter, President & CEO, V&J Holding Companies, Inc. and minority owner of the Milwaukee Bucks plus Kevin Warren, Commissioner, Big Ten Conference Join Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders as Featured Speakers

ESPN SportsCenter Anchor Elle Duncan and Terry Fontenot, General Manager, Atlanta Falcons Are Among the Symposium Speakers

ESPN today announced the talent and speaker lineup for the inaugural Black Sports Business Symposium taking place June 16-18, 2022, in Atlanta at the host venue Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The invitation-only symposium is designed to create new and broader opportunities for diverse professionals in the sports industry. As previously announced, Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, two-time Super Bowl champion and head football coach at Jackson State University, will headline day one of the Symposium. Joining Coach Sanders as featured speakers are Dr. Valerie Daniels-Carter, President & CEO, V&J Holding Companies, Inc. and the only Black woman minority owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, as well as Kevin Warren, Commissioner, Big Ten Conference. Daniels-Carter will headline day two, while Warren headlines day three of the symposium.

Athletes, industry leaders, and executives from across the sports industry will host a range of panel discussions over the course of the three-day event. Symposium speakers include:

Elle Duncan, ESPN SportsCenter Anchor

Terry Fontenot, General Manager, Atlanta Falcons

Dr. Bernice King, CEO, The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change

Tunde Oguntimein, Vice President, Commissioner’s Office, Major League Soccer

Nitra Rucker, Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and Talent, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee

Aliyah Boston, University of South Carolina Women’s basketball player and 2022 NCAA Champion

For a complete list of speakers visit blacksportsbiz.com.

The Black Sports Business Symposium was founded by sports industry executives – HBCU Battle of the Brains Founder and Executive Director Gregory Gibson Jr., NFL Network Senior Correspondent Steve Wyche, and Los Angeles Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff – to serve as the epicenter for Black talent acquisition, engagement and development for sports organizations driving impact within the industry.

For information about the Black Sports Business Symposium and to learn more about how to attend, visit blacksportsbiz.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram at @blacksportsbiz. #BlackSportsBiz

