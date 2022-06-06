ESPN’s New Weekly WNBA Video Series, Around The Rim, Debuts Wednesday

The popular Around the Rim women’s basketball podcast transitions to a new video format focused on WNBA LaChina Robinson continues as host, joined by Terrika Foster-Brasby New episodes will be available on ESPN’s YouTube channel every Wednesday throughout WNBA season



ESPN’s Around The Rim women’s basketball podcast is transitioning to a new weekly video series on ESPN’s YouTube channel and will now be focused exclusively on the WNBA. ESPN WNBA analyst/host LaChina Robinson will continue as host of Around The Rim, joined by Terrika Foster-Brasby.

Episode 1 of the new video series will be available this Wednesday, June 8, as Robinson and Foster-Brasby discuss the hot starts for the Las Vegas Aces and Atlanta Dream under new head coaches, teams facing early-season struggles, the Indiana Fever coaching change to Carlos Knox, and more. New episodes will be available every Wednesday throughout the WNBA season.

“After six seasons as a podcast, Terrika and I are excited about increasing exposure for Around The Rim as a weekly video show on ESPN’s YouTube channel,” said Robinson. “We look forward to more great conversations, insight, and analysis as we fully dedicate our platform to the WNBA, a league that is growing exponentially.”

Foster-Brasby added: “The WNBA is continuing to grow and Around The Rim has been intentional about expanding its coverage in new ways to support that growth. LaChina and I are ecstatic about building a new audience and enlightening the many new fans to this league. The same energy, education, and fun our audience has felt for the last six years will only increase on our new platform!”

Around the Rim debuted in February 2016 and has been a must-listen for fans of the WNBA and women’s basketball. Robinson and Foster-Brasby regularly welcomed ESPN women’s basketball voices to the show, as well as players, coaches and other newsmakers from throughout the sport. In 2019, Around The Rim even conducted a live show on-site at the NCAA Div. I Women’s Basketball Final Four in Tampa, hosting conversations with Women’s Basketball Hall of Famers Teresa Edwards, Lynette Woodard and Dawn Staley. SI.com listed Around the Rim among the Best Sports Podcasts of 2017.

WNBA Action Resumes June 14 with ESPN2 Doubleheader

ESPN’s 2022 WNBA schedule continues Tuesday, June 14 with a doubleheader on ESPN2. The first game features a trio of WNBA Most Valuable Players as Diana Taurasi and Tina Charles lead the Phoenix Mercury against Elena Delle Donne and the Washington Mystics (7 p.m. ET). In the second game, WNBA all-time rebounding leader Sylvia Fowles and the Minnesota Lynx host two-time WNBA Finals MVP Breanna Stewart and the Seattle Storm (9 p.m.).

WNBA Games on ESPN Networks in June:

Date Times (ET) Teams Network Tue, Jun 14 7 p.m. Phoenix Mercury at Washington Mystics ESPN2 9 p.m. Seattle Storm at Minnesota Lynx ESPN2 Sun, Jun 19 Noon Seattle Storm at New York Liberty ESPN Wed, Jun 22 7 p.m. New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun ESPN2 Tue, Jun 28 7 p.m. Dallas Wings at Minnesota Lynx ESPN2

