Fifty/50: ACC Network Announces Programming Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Title IX

Over 120 hours of programming celebrating women’s sports

Three original programs will premiere on June 23

Hour-long documentary on the 22-time NCAA Champion North Carolina women’s soccer team

Marathon of the best of ACC women’s sports from 2021-22

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX and as part of ESPN’s Fifty/50 initiative, ACC Network will have 120 hours of programming celebrating women’s sports June 15-June 23, including three original programs premiering on Thursday, June 23.

All Access with Pitt Women’s Lacrosse | The Inaugural Season | June 23 | 7 p.m.

ACC Network (ACCN) will offer a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the Pitt women’s lacrosse team as it competed in its first official season as an NCAA Division I program with All Access with Pitt Women’s Lacrosse | The Inaugural Season. The one-hour documentary looks back at the process to start a program after Pitt Athletics Director Heather Lyke announced the university would add women’s lacrosse as a varsity sport on November 1, 2018, and how it culminated February 11, 2022 with the team’s dramatic win in overtime in their inaugural game. More

Hidden Dynasty: The Story of Carolina Women’s Soccer | June 23 | 8 p.m.

North Carolina’s unrivaled women’s soccer dominance will be chronicled in a one-hour original documentary Hidden Dynasty: The Story of Carolina Women’s Soccer. Executive produced by Emmy and Peabody Award winner Ross Greenburg, Hidden Dynasty tells the story of the building of the North Carolina women’s soccer team, the women who paved the way and its head coach and Anson Dorrance. More

Pushing Forward: Title IX in the ACC | June 23 | 9 p.m.

Pushing Forward: Title IX in the ACC is a one-hour film examining the long-lasting success of athletes within the ACC who have benefited from Title IX and whose impact is still being felt today. It will look at some of the most memorable moments in ACC sports, how NIL and prominent athletes and coaches are still making a difference as well as a round-table discussion with the ACC’s three female athletics directors – Nina King (Duke), Heather Lyke (Pitt) and Carla Williams (Virginia).

All Access The ACC Life: Best of Women’s Sports | June 22 | 8 p.m.

A one-hour special All Access The ACC Life: Best of Women’s Sports highlights the women’s programs that have been featured in the original series since it launched in 2020, giving viewers unprecedented access into the life of these student-athletes as they balance academics, practices and competition. Women’s sports programs featured in this episode include several NCAA Champion teams: North Carolina field hockey, Virginia swimming and diving, Florida State softball and women’s soccer, NC State cross country and Notre Dame fencing.

Best of ACC Women’s Sports from 2021-22

ACCN will feature seven straight days of the best of ACC women’s sports from the 2022 season beginning June 15 – including field hockey (June 15), fencing, rowing, golf and tennis (June 16), volleyball (June 17), women’s basketball (June 18), softball (June 19), women’s lacrosse (June 20) and women’s soccer (June 21). Each day will showcase instant classics and memorable performances including ACC Championships and more starting at midnight each day (schedule subject to change).

ACCN’s Packer and Durham will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX throughout the month of June, and All ACC will have a one-hour special examining the impact of ground-breaking gender equity legislation on June 15 at 8 p.m., in addition to its nightly shows.

Date Time (ET) Program Network Wed, June 15 TBD Best of ACC Field Hockey ACCN 8 p.m. All ACC: Title IX Special ACCN Thu, June 16 TBD Best of ACC Fencing, Rowing, Golf, Tennis ACCN Fri, June 17 TBD Best of ACC Volleyball ACCN Sat, June 18 TBD Best of ACC Women’s Basketball ACCN Sun, June 19 TBD Best of ACC Softball ACCN Mon, June 20 TBD Best of ACC Women’s Lacrosse ACCN Tue, June 21 TBD Best of ACC Women’s Soccer ACCN Wed, June 22 8 p.m. All Access: The ACC Life – Best of Women’s Sports ACCN Thu, June 23 7 p.m. All Access with Pitt Women’s Lacrosse | The Inaugural Season ACCN 8 p.m. Hidden Dynasty: The Story of Carolina Women’s Soccer ACCN 9 p.m. Pushing Forward: Title IX in the ACC ACCN

