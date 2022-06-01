Hidden Dynasty: The Story of Carolina Women’s Soccer to Premiere Exclusively on ACC Network on June 23

Hour-long original documentary on the rise of the 22-time NCAA Champion North Carolina women’s soccer team

Documentary to air as part of ESPN’s greater Fifty/50 initiative at 8 p.m. ET, June 23

North Carolina’s unrivaled women’s soccer dominance will be chronicled in a one-hour original documentary Hidden Dynasty: The Story of Carolina Women’s Soccer premiering exclusively on ACC Network (ACCN) as part of ESPN’s Fifty/50 initiative on Thursday, June 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

Seven years after Title IX became law in 1972, the University of North Carolina launched its varsity women’s soccer team. Since 1979, and under head coach Anson Dorrance’s leadership, the Tar Heels became a women’s soccer powerhouse and one of the preeminent programs across all of collegiate sports winning 22 national championships, including nine straight between 1986-1994.

Executive produced by Emmy and Peabody Award winner Ross Greenburg, Hidden Dynasty tells the story of the building of the North Carolina women’s soccer team, the women who paved the way and its head coach Anson Dorrance. North Carolina not only built and developed the foundation for collegiate women’s soccer but also produced several incredible individual players who won national player of the year honors and went on to represent the United States on the world stage winning multiple World Cups and Olympic Gold Medals.

“It is time to not only acknowledge the dominance and the dynasty that Anson Dorrance and these remarkable women built in North Carolina, but also to explore their influence on the growth of women’s soccer in this country, and around the world,” said Greenburg. “This program may be the most underappreciated powerhouse in American sports. I’m so proud we get to tell this story and show first- hand the impact of Title IX, and how women have advanced to unknown heights on playing fields everywhere.”

The one-hour documentary features a number of interviews with North Carolina and US Soccer icons including Mia Hamm, April Heinrichs, Kristine Lilly, Heather O’Reilly and Carla Overbeck, as well as key personnel and administrators who were part of the rise of this decorated program. Viewers will realize what began as a simple varsity soccer program, with a meager yearly budget, blossomed into a dominant college dynasty.

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: Comcast’s Xfinity, Cox, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, DISH Network, Frontier, fuboTV, Hulu+ Live TV, Mediacom, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit https://getaccn.com.