NBA Finals Game 5 on ABC Averages 13 Million Viewers, Up 30 Percent from Last Year

Game 5 Peaked with 15,352,000 Million Viewers

Through Five Games NBA Finals Viewership Up 26 Percent vs. 2021

NBA Finals on ABC Dominating Television with Average Share of 19.4, Up 29 Percent from Last Year

Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals Presented By YouTube TV generated an average of 13,025,000 viewers as the Golden State Warriors took a 3-2 series lead against the Boston Celtics. The ABC broadcast was up 30 percent vs. last year’s Game 5, according to Nielsen.

Last night’s Game 5 peaked with 15,352,000 viewers at 11:15 p.m. ET and propelled ABC to win the night across all of television, including in every key demographic. The five most-watched programs of the month across all of television are each of the first five NBA Finals games.

Through five games, viewership for the NBA Finals on ABC is averaging 12,087,000 viewers, up 26 percent vs. 2021 and is the most-watched in three years.

The share for the NBA Finals on ABC across five games is averaging 19.4, which is up 29 percent vs. last year. On average, one in every five people watching television on the nights NBA Finals games are airing are tuned into ABC.

The NBA Finals continues with Game 6 on Thursday, June 16, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

-30-

ESPN media contacts:

[email protected];

[email protected].