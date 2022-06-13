NBA Finals on ABC Viewership Grows with an Average of 12.1 Million for Game 4

Game 4 Up 15 Percent From Last Year, Peaked with 15 Million Viewers

Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals Presented By YouTube TV generated an average of 12.1 million viewers for Stephen Curry’s historic performance against the Boston Celtics on Friday. The ABC broadcast was up 15 percent vs. last year’s Game 4, according to Nielsen.

Friday’s Game 4 peaked with 15 million viewers and propelled ABC to win the night across all of television, including in every key demographic. The four most-watched programs of the month across all of television are each of the first four NBA Finals games.

Through four games, viewership for the NBA Finals on ABC is up 25 percent vs. 2021 and is the most-watched in three years.

The share for the NBA Finals on ABC across four games is the highest in four years. The 2022 share is averaging a 19.2, up 32% vs. the share for the 2021 NBA Finals through Game 4. On average, one of every five people watching television on the nights NBA Finals games are airing are tuned into the ABC.

The NBA Finals continues with Game 5 tonight, Monday, June 13, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

