Nominees Announced for The 2022 ESPYS Presented by Capital One Airing July 20 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC

WHAT: Nominees for The 2022 ESPYS presented by Capital One were revealed today and fan voting has begun. WHERE: Fans can cast their vote at ESPN.com/ESPYS , and a list of The 2022 ESPYS nominees is available here . You may also access the complete 2022 ESPYS Media Kit . WHEN: Voting is now underway and all categories will close at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 17.

Making his fourth appearance in “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports,” Aaron Rodgers faces stiff competition from 2015 winner Stephen Curry, 2021 nominee Connor McDavid, and first-time challenger Shohei Ohtani.

Returning “Best Athlete, Women’s Sports” nominees Candace Parker & Katie Ledecky join newcomers Sunisa Lee and Oksana Masters. Candace is the only contender looking for a second win, having captured the honor back in 2008.

For the second-straight year, “Best NBA Player” will feature the trio of Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokić, and Stephen Curry. Joel Embiid rounds out the list of 2022 contenders.

ESPN announced the nominees for The 2022 ESPYS, which will broadcast live on Wednesday, July 20 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC from Los Angeles. The star-studded ceremony will relive the highlight moments of the year, honor leading athletes and performances, and bring together the sports industry’s fan favorites and biggest stars.

The complete list of 2022 nominees can be viewed here.

Top celebrities from sports and entertainment will gather to recognize nominees and honor winners in categories such as “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports,” “Best Athlete, Women’s Sports,” “Best Breakthrough Athlete,” “Best Record Breaking Performance,” “Best Championship Performance,” and “Best Comeback Athlete.”

Per tradition, The 2022 ESPYS will also showcase the achievements of inspiring and courageous athletes who embody the spirit of The ESPYS through three pillar awards – the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage which will be presented to Vitali Klitschko, the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance which will be presented to Dick Vitale, and The Pat Tillman Award for Service presented by MassMutual which will be presented to Gretchen Evans this year. The show supports ESPN’s ongoing commitment to The V Foundation for Cancer Research, launched in 1993 by ESPN in partnership with the late Jim Valvano.

