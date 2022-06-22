The 2022 GEICO Summer Series Expands Live Coverage on ESPN Networks

GEICO High School Baseball National Championship (June 27 – July 1)

ESPN will once again provide live national coverage of elite youth sports with the GEICO Summer Series, including boys baseball, boys and girls basketball and lacrosse.

GEICO High School Baseball National Championship



The GEICO High School Baseball National Championship features eight elite baseball teams chosen to represent the states of Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Texas.

The eight teams will play 15 total games over five days. All pool-play games will be on ESPN+, while the second semifinal and championship game will air live on ESPNU.

2022 GEICO High School Baseball National Championship Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Mon.-Wed, June 27-29 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m. Pool-Play Games ESPN+ Thu, Jun 30 5 p.m. Semifinal #1 ESPN+ 8 p.m. Semifinal #2 ESPNU Fri, July 1 8. p.m. Championship ESPNU

Pool play games will take place at LSU’s Alex Box Stadium. The semifinals and championship will take place at Parkview Baptist School in Baton Rouge, La.

Nike National High School Lacrosse Showcase

For the third consecutive year, Paragon Marketing Group has partnered with the Nike National High School Lacrosse Showcase to bring six games from the event to ESPNU.

2022 Nike National High School Lacrosse Showcase Television S chedule:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Thu, June 30 6 p.m. Girls Pool-Play Game ESPNU 7 p.m. Boys Pool Play Game ESPNU Fri, July 1 1 p.m. Boys Semifinal 1 ESPNU 2 p.m. Boys Semifinal 2 ESPNU 6 p.m. Girls Championship ESPNU 7 p.m. Boys Championship ESPNU

Participating Boys’ Teams: Boys’ Latin (Md.), Lawrenceville (NJ), Garden City (NY), Bullis (Md.)

Participating Girls’ Teams: St. Paul’s (Md.), Notre Dame Prep (Md.), Archbishop Carroll (Pa.), Hockaday (Tx.)

All games will take place at Blandair Regional Park, Columbia, Md.

Run 4 Roses Classic

ESPN will expand their live national coverage of elite female youth sports with three championship games from the Run 4 Roses Classic at the Kentucky Exposition Center, in Louisville, KY.

2022 Run 4 Roses Classic Television Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Fri, July 8 4 p.m. Girls’ Aqua U17 championship ESPN+ 6 p.m. Girls’ Nike U17 championship ESPNU 8 p.m. Girls’ Elite 40 U17 championship ESPNU

Las Vegas Big Time Finale

For the first time, ESPN will cover the Las Vegas Big Time Finale tournament from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, NV. The event will feature some of the top high school basketball prospects in the nation. Matchups are to be determined.

2022 Las Vegas Big Time Finale Television Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Tue, July 26 5 p.m. TBD ESPNU 7 p.m. TBD ESPNU 9 p.m. TBD ESPNU 11 p.m. TBD ESPNU

SportsCenter Next:

For in-depth coverage of the GEICO Summer Series Nationals, including highlights and exclusive content, follow @sportscenternext on Instagram.

About Paragon Marketing Group

Paragon Marketing Group is a corporate consulting agency specializing in sports, entertainment and cause related sponsorships. Paragon manages the GEICO Summer Series and has collaborated with ESPN over the past 19 years to deliver over 800 live high school sports telecasts featuring many of the top teams and players in the nation. Paragon collaborates with ESPN on the following live properties:

About GEICO

