The 2022 Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Final presented by GEICO continues Saturday with Game 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continue with Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final on Saturday, June 11, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN3 (Spanish), featuring the New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Lightning have taken the lead in the Eastern Conference Final as they wind down the series with a Game 5 win on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. Similar to Game 3, Ondrej Palat scored the late game-winning goal, bringing the Lightning one-step closer to defending their Championship title, which would mark their third-consecutive Stanley Cup.
The New York Rangers’ franchise record playoff home winning streak was brought to an end Thursday night with Igor Shesterkin giving up a crucial goal with 1:50 remaining in regulation, giving the Bolts the series lead. The Rangers will look to even the series in Game 6 on Saturday, June 11, at 8 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN3.
The commentator and telecast information for each game is detailed below. Commentator assignments and coverage details for Eastern Conference Final games beyond Game 6 – if necessary – will be announced in the coming days.All Stanley Cup Playoff games will also be available for replay on ESPN+.
– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Telecast
|Commentators
|Platform(s)
|Sat, June 11
|1:30 p.m.
|The Point
|John Buccigross, Rick DiPietro, PK Subban and John Tortorella
|ESPN, ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Game 6
New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios and Brian Boucher
|ESPN, ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Ice Cast – Game 6
New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios and Brian Boucher
|ESPN+
|TBD
|In The Crease (following game)
|Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
|Mon, June 13
|1:30 p.m.
|The Point
|Steve Levy, Mark Messier, and Chris Chelios
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Tues, June 14
|5 p.m.
|The Point
|ESPN+, ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Game 7 – IF NECESSARY
Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios and Brian Boucher
|ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|TBD
|In The Crease (following game)
|Linda Cohn
|ESPN+
*Commentator assignments may be subject to change.
