The 2022 Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Final presented by GEICO continues Saturday with Game 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continue with Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final on Saturday, June 11, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN3 (Spanish), featuring the New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Lightning have taken the lead in the Eastern Conference Final as they wind down the series with a Game 5 win on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. Similar to Game 3, Ondrej Palat scored the late game-winning goal, bringing the Lightning one-step closer to defending their Championship title, which would mark their third-consecutive Stanley Cup.

The New York Rangers’ franchise record playoff home winning streak was brought to an end Thursday night with Igor Shesterkin giving up a crucial goal with 1:50 remaining in regulation, giving the Bolts the series lead. The Rangers will look to even the series in Game 6 on Saturday, June 11, at 8 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN3.

The commentator and telecast information for each game is detailed below. Commentator assignments and coverage details for Eastern Conference Final games beyond Game 6 – if necessary – will be announced in the coming days.All Stanley Cup Playoff games will also be available for replay on ESPN+.

– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast Commentators Platform(s) Sat, June 11 1:30 p.m. The Point John Buccigross, Rick DiPietro, PK Subban and John Tortorella ESPN, ESPN+ 8 p.m. Game 6 New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios and Brian Boucher ESPN, ESPN+ 8 p.m. Ice Cast – Game 6 New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios and Brian Boucher ESPN+ TBD In The Crease (following game) Arda Öcal ESPN+ Mon, June 13 1:30 p.m. The Point Steve Levy, Mark Messier, and Chris Chelios ESPN, ESPN+ Tues, June 14 5 p.m. The Point ESPN+, ESPN2 8 p.m. Game 7 – IF NECESSARY Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios and Brian Boucher ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes TBD In The Crease (following game) Linda Cohn ESPN+

*Commentator assignments may be subject to change.

