June 14, 2022

The 2022 Stanley Cup Final Begins Wednesday on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche

Ice Cast Alternate Feed available exclusively on ESPN+ for every game

NHL Awards on June 21 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN & ESPN+

E:60 – Unrivaled: Red Wings vs. Avalanche premieres June 26 on ESPN

The puck drops on the 2022 Stanley Cup Final presented by GEICO Wednesday, June 15, featuring the Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Each Stanley Cup Final game will be available on ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App. In addition, a special alternate presentation of the game – Ice Cast – will give fans a view of the matchup from above the ice and provide added player and team stats.

The Colorado Avalanche welcome the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning in what will be the first Stanley Cup Final game in Denver since 2001, when current Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic led the Avs to their second Stanley Cup. The Avalanche finished the 2022 regular season with 119 points (56-23-8), and are coming off a four-game sweep of the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final and Nashville Predators in the first round. The Avalanche won both regular season games against the Lightning, with Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog each scoring three points in the matchups.

The Lightning enter the Final with 11-consecutive series wins and looking to become just the sixth team in NHL history and first since 1983 to win three straight Stanley Cups. Making their fifth Stanley Cup appearance in franchise history, the Lightning surpass the Pittsburgh Penguins for the most appearances among NHL clubs since 2004 and can become the first franchise since the Penguins to win four Cups in their first five appearances. The Lightning finished the regular season with 110 points (51-23-8). Nikita Kucherov enters the 2022 Stanley Cup Final with a team-leading 23 points, two shy of joining an elite list of NHL players who have reached the 25-point mark in three straight playoff years. The Lightning forward has accumulated a combined total of 89 playoff points since 2020. The only players in NHL history that recorded more over a span of three years are legends Gretzky (five times; most recently: 99 from 1987-89) and Mario Lemieux (96 from 1991-93).

Sean McDonough will be on the call with analysts Ray Ferraro and Brian Boucher along with Emily Kaplan reporting from Ball Arena in Denver and Amalie Arena from Tampa Bay. As a lead-in to all Stanley Cup Final games, Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios and Brian Boucher will preview the upcoming action from onsite during the Stanley Cup Final Preview Presented by Verizon at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Additionally, that same lineup of analysts will provide preview coverage to the 6 p.m. SportsCenter on ESPN and continue to offer analysis during intermissions and post game.

ESPN’s NHL-focused studio show, The Point, will be produced from Denver for Game 1, and airs daily on ESPN2 and ESPN+. New episodes of In The Crease stream exclusively on ESPN+ each game day, immediately following the conclusion of each Final game, with in-depth analysis, interviews, highlights and more.

The commentator and telecast information for each game is detailed below. Commentator assignments and coverage details for the Stanley Cup Final beyond Game 4 – if necessary – will be announced in the coming days. All Stanley Cup Final games will also be available for replay on ESPN+.



NHL Awards

Live from the Armature Works in Tampa Bay, Florida, this year’s NHL Awards will be hosted by Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson. The show will present the Calder Memorial Trophy, Hart Memorial Trophy, James Norris Memorial Trophy, Vezina Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award. The NHL Awards will be live June 21 on ESPN and ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET.

Quest for the Stanley Cup

Quest for the Stanley Cup, the behind-the-scenes documentary series chronicling the remaining eight teams competing in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs and vying for the chance to hoist the Stanley Cup, continues every Friday, exclusively on ESPN+.

NHL on ESPN.com

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast Commentators Platform(s) Tuesday, June 14 5 p.m. The Point John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes, Barry Melrose, Emily Kaplan ESPN2, ESPN+ Wednesday, June 15 5 p.m. The Point (from Ball Arena in Denver) John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes, Barry Melrose, Brian Boucher, Ray Ferraro, Emily Kaplan ESPN2, ESPN+ 6 p.m. SportsCenter Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, Brian Boucher ESPN 8 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche Game 1 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analysts: Ray Ferraro, Brian Boucher Reporter: Emily Kaplan Studio (on site): Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios and Brian Boucher ABC, ESPN+ (English & Spanish), ESPN App TBD In The Crease (following game) Linda Cohn, Kevin Weekes ESPN+ Thursday, June 16 5 p.m. The Point Arda Öcal, Rick DiPietro, AJ Mleczko, Emily Kaplan, Kevin Weekes, Barry Melrose ESPN2, ESPN+ Friday, June 17 5 p.m. The Point Arda Öcal, Rick DiPietro, AJ Mleczko, Emily Kaplan, Kevin Weekes, Barry Melrose ESPN2, ESPN+ Saturday, June 18 7:30 p.m. Stanley Cup Final Pregame Presented by Verizon Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, Brian Boucher ESPN+ 8 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche Game 2 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analysts: Ray Ferraro, Brian Boucher Reporter: Emily Kaplan Studio (on site): Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios and Brian Boucher ABC, ESPN+ (English & Spanish), ESPN App TBD In The Crease (following game) Linda Cohn, Kevin Weekes ESPN+ Monday, June 20 5 p.m. The Point (from Amalie Arena in Tampa) TBA ESPN2, ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Stanley Cup Final Pregame Presented by Verizon Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, Brian Boucher ESPN+ 8 p.m. Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning Game 3 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analysts: Ray Ferraro, Brian Boucher Reporter: Emily Kaplan Studio (on site): Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios and Brian Boucher ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App TBD In The Crease (following game) John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes ESPN+ Tuesday, June 21 5 p.m. The Point TBA ESPN2, ESPN+ 7 p.m. 2022 NHL Awards Host: Kenan Thompson ESPN, ESPN+ Wednesday, June 22 5 p.m. The Point (from Amalie Arena in Tampa) TBA ESPN2, ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Stanley Cup Final Pregame Presented by Verizon Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, Brian Boucher ESPN+ 8 p.m. Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning Game 4 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analysts: Ray Ferraro, Brian Boucher Reporter: Emily Kaplan Studio (on site): Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios and Brian Boucher ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App TBD In The Crease (following game) John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes ESPN+ Thursday, June 23 5 p.m. The Point TBA ESPN2, ESPN+ Friday, June 24 5 p.m. The Point (from Ball Arena if necessary) TBA ESPN2, ESPN+ 6.p.m. SportsCenter Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, Brian Boucher ESPN 8 p.m. Game 5 – IF NECESSARY Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App TBD In The Crease (following game) John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes ESPN+ Sunday, June 26 1 p.m. E:60 – Unrivaled: Red Wings vs. Avalanche ESPN 7:30 p.m. Stanley Cup Final Pregame Presented by Verizon Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, Brian Boucher ESPN+ 8 p.m. Game 6 – IF NECESSARY Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning ABC, ESPN+ (English & Spanish TBD In The Crease (following game) John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes ESPN+ Monday, June 27 5 p.m. The Point TBA ESPN2, ESPN+ Tuesday, June 28 5 p.m. The Point (from Ball Arena if necessary) TBA ESPN2, ESPN+ 6 p.m. SportsCenter Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, Brian Boucher ESPN 8 p.m. Game 7 – IF NECESSARY Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche ABC, ESPN+ (English & Spanish), ESPN App TBD In The Crease (following game) John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes ESPN+

*Commentator assignments may be subject to change.

