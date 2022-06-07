The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs’ Eastern Conference Final Continues This Week on ESPN and ESPN+
The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continue with Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final tonight on ESPN and ESPN+, featuring the New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The series travels back to Madison Square Garden and continues on ESPN and ESPN+ with Game 5 on Thursday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET.
ESPN’s NHL-focused studio show, The Point, airs every weekday this week on ESPN and ESPN+. New episodes of In The Crease stream exclusively on ESPN+ after each game, with in-depth analysis, interviews, highlights and more.
After the Rangers took the first two games at home and took an early lead in Game 3, the Lightning rebounded with Ondrej Palat scoring his franchise-record 10th game-winning playoff goal with 41 seconds left to for what could be a season-saving victory. The teams will be back at Amalie Arena tonight with the Lightning looking to even the series, before heading back to Madison Square Garden for Game 5 on Thursday.
The commentator and telecast details for each game are detailed below. Commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN’s games beyond Game 5 – if necessary – will be announced in the coming days. All Stanley Cup Playoff games will also be available for replay on ESPN+.
Quest For The Stanley Cup
Quest For The Stanley Cup, the behind-the-scenes documentary series chronicling the remaining eight teams competing in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs and vying for the chance to hoist the Stanley Cup, continues every Friday, exclusively on ESPN+.
NHL on ESPN.com
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Telecast
|Commentators
|Platform(s)
|Tues, June 7
|1:30 p.m.
|The Point
|Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios and Brian Boucher
|ESPN, ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Game 4
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios and Brian Boucher
|ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|TBD
|In The Crease (following the game)
|Linda Cohn
|ESPN+
|Wed, June 8
|1:30 p.m.
|The Point
|John Buccigross, Rick DiPietro, PK Subban and John Tortorella
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Thu, June 9
|1:30 p.m.
|The Point
|Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios and Brian Boucher
|ESPN, ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Game 5
Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios and Brian Boucher
|ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|TBD
|In the Crease (following the game)
|Arda Öcal
|Fri, June 10
|1:30 p.m.
|The Point
|John Buccigross, Rick DiPietro, PK Subban and John Tortorella
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Sat, June 11
|5 p.m.
|The Point
|
|ESPN, ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Game 6 – IF NECESSARY
New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning
|ESPN, ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
|TBD
|In The Crease (following the game)
|Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
|Mon, June 13
|1:30 p.m.
|The Point
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Tues, June 14
|1:30 p.m.
|The Point
|
|ESPN, ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Game 7 – IF NECESSARY
Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers
|ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|TBD
|In The Crease (following the game)
|Linda Cohn
|ESPN+
*Commentator assignments may be subject to change.
– 30 –
