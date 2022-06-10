Top Rank Presents Super Middleweight Clash: Berlanga vs. Angulo Live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ on Saturday, June 11

Live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ on Saturday, June 11, at 11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT

Undercard Streams Exclusively on ESPN+ at 7:10 p.m. ET/ 4:10 p.m. PT

Co-Feature Presents Junior Lightweights H.Lebron vs. L.Lebron

ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ will feature a Puerto Rican Day parade eve of Top Rank action live Saturday, June 11, from the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. The featured bouts will begin at 11 p.m. ET. The undercard will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+ at 7:10 p.m. ET.

The super middleweight 10-round main event stars knockout artist Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga as he defends his NABO belt against two-time world challenger Alexis Angulo. Berlanga (19-0, 16 KOs) launched his career with 16 consecutive first-round knockouts and hopes to edge closer to a world title shot with a victory over Angulo, while Angulo (27-2, 23 KOs) is determined to upset the apple cart.

Battling in the eight-round co-feature will be junior lightweights Henry Lebron (15-0, 10 KOs) and Luis Lebron (18-1, 11 KOs); both are from Puerto Rico.

On location, ESPN’s Joe Tessitore will call the action with future Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley as analyst; Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna will serve as reporters.

Main Card and Undercard (All times ET)

11 p.m. Main Edgar Berlanga vs. Alexis Angulo ESPN, ESPN Deportes ESPN+ Co-Feature Henry Lebron vs. Luis Lebron 7:10 p.m. Undercard Carlos Caraballo vs. Victor Santillan ESPN+ Undercard Josue Vargas vs. Dakota Linger Undercard Armani Almestica vs. Eliseo Villalobos Undercard Orlando Gonzalez vs. Pablo Cruz Undercard Omar Rosario vs. Julio Rosa Undercard Frevian Gonzalez vs. Rufugio Montellano Undercard Christina Cruz vs. Maryguenn Vellinga

