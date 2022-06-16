Top Rank Presents Title Unification Bout Featuring Light Heavyweight World Champions Artur Beterbiev & Joe Smith, Jr.

Live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ this Saturday, June 18

at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT from the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York

Featherweights Co-Feature: Ramirez vs. Nova

Undercard Streams Exclusively on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT

In one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year, Top Rank will present the light heavyweight title unification showdown between WBC/IBF champion Artur Beterbiev (17-0,17 KOs) and WBO champion Joe Smith, Jr. (28-3, 22 KOs) this Saturday, June 18, at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The fight will be live from Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The high-stakes heavyweight main event promises to feature plenty of action between two of the sport’s most dangerous punchers. Beterbiev is boxing’s only active world champion with a 100 percent knockout rate, and Long Island native Smith is a one-time union laborer who has knockout wins over Eleider Alvarez and living legend Bernard Hopkins.

Battling in the featherweight co-feature will be two-time Cuban Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez (9-1, 5 KOs) and the unbeaten Abraham Nova (21-0, 15 KOs).

On location, Joe Tessitore will call the action, working with analysts Andre Ward, a Hall of Famer and 2004 U.S. Olympic gold medalist; and future Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley Jr., Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna will serve as reporters and handle interviews. Immediately after the main event the team will present the State of Boxing Post-Show on ESPN+ at midnight.

Undercard on ESPN+

The undercard will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT and feature a host of rising superstars.

Main Card and Undercard (All times ET)

10 p.m. Main Artur Beterbiev (C*) vs. Joe Smith Jr. (C**) ESPN ESPN Deportes ESPN+ IBF*, WBC*, WBO** Light Heavyweight Co-Feature Robeisy Ramirez vs. Abraham Nova 6:30 p.m. Feature Bruce Carrington vs. Adrian Leyva ESPN+ Undercard Jahi Tucker vs. D’Andre Smith Undercard Troy Isley vs. Donte Stubbs Undercard Floyd Diaz vs. Daniil Platonovschi Undercard Kieran Molloy vs. Jonathan Ryan Burrs Undercard Wendy Toussaint vs. Asina Byfield Undercard Jahyae Brown vs. Keane McMahon

