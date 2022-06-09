UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Procházka on Saturday, June 11, Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

Main Card at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV

UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Procházka will stream live from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, this Saturday, June 11 at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish). This marks the first numbered UFC Pay-Per-View to be held in Southeast Asia. The action-packed card features two championship bouts as UFC Light Heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira takes on No. 2 Jiří Procházka, and UFC Women’s Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko faces No. 4 Taila Santos. Early Prelims will stream on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) starting at 6:30 p.m. ET followed by the Prelims at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (simulcast, English and Spanish). Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by Draftkings Sportsbook: Teixeira vs. Procházka – on ESPNEWS on Friday, June 10, at 5:30 p.m. ET, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into the action.

In the main event, Teixeira (33-7), the second oldest champion in UFC history and current UFC Light Heavyweight champion, defends his belt against No. 2 contender Procházka (28-3-1) who looks to extend his 12-fight win streak (last 10 by knockout) in what will be his third UFC bout. Teixeira returns to the Octagon after six consecutive wins, defeating Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267. Procházka seeks his first UFC title following back-to-back KOs of No. 7 Volkan Oezdemir in his UFC debut, then No. 3 Dominick Reyes.

The co-main event features Valentina Shevchenko (22-3), the longest reigning current champion in the UFC (has held the Flyweight title since UFC 231 in December 2018), seeking a record-breaking seventh title defense as she faces No. 4 Taila Santos (19-1). Considered one of the best mixed martial arts fighters, Shevchenko could make history at UFC 275 for most consecutive title defenses by a female champion in UFC history, surpassing Ronda Rousey. Santos has finished 13 of her opponents.

Also on the PPV portion of the card, former Strawweight champions Zhang Weili (21-3) and Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-4) meet in a rematch of the UFC 2020 “Fight of the Year” where Zhang won by split decision to retain the title. Zhang returns to the Octagon after suffering two title-fight defeats against Rose Namajunas while Jedrzejczyk is back after her title-fight loss to Zhang, marking her first bout in over two years. The winner of the fight is expected to get a title shot against current Champion Carla Esparza.

Jon Anik will call the action, alongside former two-division Champion and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier and former UFC Middleweight Champion and UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties. Spanish-language coverage will be handled by Victor Davila and Santiago Ponzinnibbio.

Programming (All times ET)

Friday, June 10 9 a.m. UFC 275 Weigh-In: Teixeira vs. Procházka ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube 5:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by Draftkings Sportsbook: Teixeira vs. Procházka ESPNEWS, ESPN3 UFC 275 Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings SportsBook: Teixeira vs. Procházka ESPN+ Sat., June 11 2 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Teixeira vs. Procházka Pre-Show ABC, ESPN3 6:30 p.m. UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Procházka (Early Prelims) ESPN+ 8 p.m. UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Procházka Presented by Modelo (Prelims) ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 10 p.m. UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Procházka (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV 1 a.m.* UFC 275 Post Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Teixeira vs. Procházka ESPN+

*immediately following Main Card

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 p.m. Main Glover Teixeira (C) vs. Jiří Procházka Co-Main Valentina Shevchenko (C) vs. Taila Santos Undercard Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk Undercard Rogerio Bontorin vs. Manel Kape Undercard Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev 8 p.m. Feature Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun Undercard SeungWoo Choi vs. Josh Culibao Undercard Maheshate vs. Steve Garcia Undercard Andre Fialho vs. Jake Matthews 6:30 p.m. Feature Kyung Ho Kang vs. Batgerel Danaa Undercard Liang Na vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez Undercard Orion Cosce vs. Blood Diamond Undercard Ramona Pascual vs. Joselyn Edwards

