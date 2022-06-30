UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier: Saturday, July 2, Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

Main Card at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV

Prelims on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET

First-Ever UFC Action on ABC in Prime Time

Early Prelims on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET

ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices

To Subscribe visit ESPNPlus.com/ufc

UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier – streaming live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., this Saturday, July 2, at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish) — will culminate with two championship bouts, for the UFC Middleweight and Featherweight titles. Earlier, the Prelims will air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET – the first-ever UFC action aired on ABC in prime time – and the Early Prelims will start at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. UFC 276 caps the 10th annual UFC International Fight Week that includes the UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and a two-day fan fest.

Live coverage includes an extended one-hour version of UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Adesanya vs. Cannonier – on ESPN2 on Friday, July 1, at 5 p.m. ET, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into the action. In addition, a special edition of UFC Live will air on ABC on Saturday, July 2, at noon.

In the main event, Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya (22-1, 15 KOs) will face Jared Cannonier (15-5, 10 KOs), ranked No. 2 in the division. The only loss to mar Adesanya’s record came at the light heavyweight level. Cannonier, who formerly competed as a Heavyweight and later as a Light Heavyweight, has won five of his last six outings.

The co-main event features Featherweight belt holder Alexander Volkanovski (24-1, 12 KOs) fighting former champ Max Holloway (23-6, 10 KOs) for a third time. Holloway lost the title to Volkanovski in December 2019 and then lost the rematch eight months later. Volkanovski has won 21 consecutive bouts since his lone loss, back in 2013. Holloway has taken two unanimous decisions since those fights to earn another rematch.

Top highlights of the Prelims on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes at 8 p.m.:

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, who has the third most fights (37) in the UFC, will face Jim Miller , who has the most fights (39) in UFC history. They are both tied at 23 UFC wins (along with Andrei Arlovski). The winner will hold sole possession of the most wins in UFC history.

Undefeated Ian “The Future” Garry , who is on his way to becoming the next great Irish UFC superstar

Jon Anik will call the action, alongside former two-division Champion and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties. Spanish-language coverage will be handled by Victor Davila and Santiago Ponzinnibbio.

ESPN.com

@ESPNMMA: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus or on the ESPN App.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., July 1 5 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Adesanya vs. Cannonier ESPN2 9:15 p.m. UFC 276 Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Adesanya vs. Cannonier ESPN+ Sat., July 2 Noon UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Adesanya vs. Cannonier Pre-Show ABC, ESPN3 6 p.m. UFC 276 presented by Modelo: Adesanya vs. Cannonier (Early Prelims) ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 8 p.m. UFC 276 presented by Modelo: Adesanya vs. Cannonier (Prelims) ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10 p.m. UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV 1 a.m. – * UFC 276 Post-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Adesanya vs. Cannonier ESPN+

* – immediately following Main Card

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 p.m. Main Israel Adesanya (C) vs. Jared Cannonier Co-Main Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs. Max Holloway Undercard Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira Undercard Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena Undercard Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley 8 p.m. Feature Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner Undercard Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone Undercard Ian Garry vs. Gabe Green Undercard Brad Tavares vs. Dricus Du Plessis\ 6 p.m. Feature Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz Undercard Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber Undercard Jessica Rose-Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko

