Viewership for 2022 NBA Draft Presented By State Farm Up 33% From Last Year

Audience Peaked with 4.5 Million Viewers

Viewership for the 2022 NBA Draft Presented By State Farm (Thursday, June 23), was up 33 percent from last year, according to Nielsen. The first round across ABC and ESPN averaged nearly four million viewers (3,988,000), up 32 percent from last year’s NBA Draft first round, which also aired on ABC and ESPN.

Overall, the 2022 NBA Draft averaged 3,047,000 viewers for both rounds (round two aired on ESPN only). The first round of the NBA Draft across ABC and ESPN was the most-watched program for June 23 across all of television and in all key demos. The event peaked with 4,500,000 viewers at 8:15 p.m. ET.

ESPN’s live event coverage of the NBA continues with NBA 2K23 Summer League 2022 in Las Vegas, starting July 7. More coverage details will be released soon.

