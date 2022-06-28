June 28, 2022

Viewership of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final on ABC Finishes Up 84% from 2021

2022 Stanley Cup Final averaged 4.6 million viewers

Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning Game 6 averaged 5.8 million viewers; Most-viewed telecast of the day among people 18-49 reaching an average of 2.2 million people

Stanley Cup Playoffs across ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC averaged more than 1.6 million viewers; Up 60% versus all 2021 playoffs across cable and broadcast

The 2022 Stanley Cup Final on ABC and ESPN+ came to a close Sunday night with the Colorado Avalanche defeating the two-time-defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a closely contested Game 6, ending with the Avalanche victoriously hoisting the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2001 and winning the series 4-2.

This season’s Stanley Cup Final averaged 4.6 million viewers and reached an average of 1.8 million people 18-49 – up 84% and 99%, respectively – versus 2021’s Stanley Cup Final average. All six of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final games were the top telecasts of their respective days among people 18-49, and five of the six Stanley Cup Final games (Games 1- 5) were the most-viewed telecasts of their respective days among both total viewers and people 18-49.

The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs across ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC averaged more than 1.6 million viewers, an increase of 60% versus all 2021 playoffs across cable and broadcast.

Sunday’s Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final averaged 5.8 million viewers and reached an average of 2.2 million people 18-49. The final game of the series was the most-viewed telecast of the day among people 18-49, and viewership peaked in the third period with 6.9 million viewers.

Female viewership of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs was up 64% versus 2021’s Stanley Cup Playoffs, and finished with an 82% increase versus 2021’s Stanley Cup Final average across cable and broadcast. Viewership among females 18-49 and 2-17 experienced notable increases of 109% and 90%, respectively.

This year’s Stanley Cup Final also resonated among younger demographics – up triple digits in people 18-34, 12-17 and 2-17 – with increases of 102%, 112% and 130%, respectively, versus 2021.

Additional 2022 Stanley Cup Final viewership highlights include:

Game 1 was the most-viewed telecast of the day among both total viewers and people 18-49

Game 2 was the most-viewed Stanley Cup Final Game 2 since 2015 and the most-viewed telecast of the day among both total viewers and people 18-49

Game 3 was the most-viewed Stanley Cup Final Game 3 in 20 years (2002) and the most-viewed telecast of the day among both total viewers and people 18-49

Game 4 was the most-viewed telecast of the day among both total viewers and people 18-49

Game 5 was the most-viewed telecast of the day among both total viewers and people 18-49

Game 6’s Stanley Cup Celebration on ABC averaged 3.7 million viewers – more than nine times as many viewers versus 2021 and 2019 Stanley Cup Celebrations

Digital & Social

NHL Content across ESPN.com and the ESPN App throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs continued to experience double-digit and triple-digit growth, respectively, in unique visits and total minutes. From the beginning of the Stanley Cup Playoffs through June 27, digital content was accessed by 30.3 million unique visitors, who spent 548 million total minutes of engagement – up 40% and 145%, respectively, versus 2021.

Across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter, ESPN NHL social media content generated 15.4 million total engagements and 257.4 million video views throughout the NHL Playoffs.

ESPN’s NHL coverage continues with the 2022 NHL Draft live from Montreal on Tuesday, July 7, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Rounds 2-7 of the NHL Draft will be available live Friday, July 8, on ESPN+. Additional details will be forthcoming.

