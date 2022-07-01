ACC Network School Takeovers Begin July 5

Fifteen (15) days of programming highlighting instant classics and memorable performances from every ACC institution

Prime-time hour each day dedicated to highlighting women’s sports

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will present 15 days of programming highlighting some of the best games and greatest moments from the 2021-22 season for each ACC institution beginning Tuesday, July 5. ACC Network School Takeovers will showcase instant classics and memorable performances, including ACC Championships and more starting at 12 a.m. ET each day.

Boston College kicks off the schedule July 5, followed by Clemson (July 6), Duke (July 7), Florida State (July 8), Georgia Tech (July 9), Louisville (July 10), Miami (July 11) North Carolina (July 12), NC State (July 13), Notre Dame (July 14), Pitt (July 15), Syracuse (July 16), Virginia (July 17), Virginia Tech (July 18) and Wake Forest (July 19). Institution-specific programming schedules and other details will be announced soon.

Additionally, as part of ACC Network School Takeovers and the continued celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the prime-time hours of each school’s takeover day will be dedicated to highlighting its women’s sports programs and marquee moments.

2022 ACC Network School Takeover Schedule

July 5: Boston College

July 6: Clemson

July 7: Duke

July 7: Florida State

July 9: Georgia Tech

July 10: Louisville

July 11: Miami

July 12: North Carolina

July 13: NC State

July 14: Notre Dame

July 15: Pitt

July 16: Syracuse

July 17: Virginia

July 18: Virginia Tech

July 19: Wake Forest

