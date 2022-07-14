ACC Network to Offer Expansive Coverage of ACC Football Kickoff, Live from Charlotte July 20-21

On-air personalities from The ACC Huddle, All ACC and more will preview the season and report the latest news and storylines from the Queen City

Interviews with all 14 ACC football head coaches and participating student-athletes from across the conference

Commissioner Jim Phillips Forum to air live July 20 at 9:30 a.m. ET

ACC Network will be live from the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte on July 20-21, for two days of expansive coverage of the conference’s annual football media days.

ACC Football Kickoff will feature interviews with head coaches, student-athletes, insiders and more across multiple sets inside the Westin Charlotte beginning at 9 a.m. ET each day. A number of ACCN on-air personalities will be onsite in Uptown Charlotte including Dalen Cuff, Wes Durham, Mark Packer, Kelsey Riggs and Eddie Royal, as will The ACC Huddle team of host Jordan Cornette and analysts Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, and Mark Richt offering in-depth insight and analysis and reporting on the buzz surrounding each ACC football team.

ESPN.com will have additional coverage from Charlotte with Andrea Adelson and David Hale breaking down of all of the storylines as teams prepare for their preseason camps.

ACC Football Kickoff Programming Highlights

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips’ Forum : ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips will open ACC Football Kickoff by addressing media in attendance and viewers at home with the Commissioner’s Forum live at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20.

: ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips will open by addressing media in attendance and viewers at home with the Commissioner’s Forum live at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20. Atlantic Division Teams on Wednesday, July 20 : The ACC’s Atlantic Division teams will be first to make their rounds and appearances on ACCN on July 20. Atlantic Division teams include: Boston College, Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, NC State, Syracuse and Wake Forest.

: The ACC’s Atlantic Division teams will be first to make their rounds and appearances on ACCN on July 20. Atlantic Division teams include: Boston College, Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, NC State, Syracuse and Wake Forest. Coastal Division on Wednesday, July 21 : The ACC’s Coastal Division teams will be on full display July 21. Coastal Division teams include: Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

: The ACC’s Coastal Division teams will be on full display July 21. Coastal Division teams include: Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia and Virginia Tech. Head Coaches/Student Athlete Press Conferences: All 14 ACC football head coaches and participating student-athlete press conferences will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), the network’s digital platform available on the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers.

ACCN social will provide on-site, behind-the-scenes coverage from ACC Football Kickoff. Fans can follow along with ACCN on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

*The list of attending players can be found here.

Date Time (ET) Program Network Wed, July 20 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. ACC Football Kickoff ACCN 10:45 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. Atlantic Division Head Coaches and Student-Athlete Press Conferences ACCNX Thu, July 21 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. ACC Football Kickoff ACCN 9:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. Coastal Division Head Coaches and Student-Athlete Press Conferences ACCNX

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: Comcast’s Xfinity, Cox, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, DISH Network, Frontier, fuboTV, Hulu+ Live TV, Mediacom, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit https://getaccn.com.