America’s Caddie Exclusively on ESPN+: New Episode Previews 2022 Genesis Scottish Open

New Genesis Scottish Open Episode

Streaming now exclusively on ESPN+, host Michael Collins visits the birth place of golf and previews this week’s Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. Collins will tour some of the most iconic spots around Edinburgh, Scotland and gets into some hijinx along the way.

Two Special Guests

Stewart Cink – Hear from Stewart about how a little father-son connection has helped return his game to form as he tries to recapture his links golf magic in Scotland.

Eve Muirhead – Michael takes on the Renaissance Club with Great Britain’s Olympic Gold Medalist Curler, Eve Muirhead.

Video Excerpts:

America’s Caddie previews the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open and highlights the start of a big 2 weeks in the birthplace of golf.

Michael takes on the famous “Barstool Putting Challenge” at Ducks Inn in Scotland ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open.

Michael asks the hard-hitting questions to Great Britain’s Olympic Gold Medalist Curler, Eve Muirhead.

Genesis Scottish Open on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present this week the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. Coverage will include two exclusive streams of coverage each day, Featured Groups and Featured Holes. The action begins Thursday morning and continues through Sunday, July 10.

About America’s Caddie

Covering professional golf like fans have never seen it before, America’s Caddie mixes feature segments and interviews with golf’s biggest stars as the series follows Collins on his journeys across the country. Part travelogue, part golf history lesson, part celebrity hangout – America’s Caddie combines it all into a magazine-style roadshow hosted by the one-of-a-kind Collins. The final episode this season will preview the TOUR Championship.

