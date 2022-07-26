AXE Euro Tour Featuring California Basketball Club to Air on ESPN Networks

California Basketball Club (CBC) embarking on basketball tour across England, France and Italy

The AXE Euro Tour featuring California Basketball Club (CBC) will take place August 11-18, with games in three different international markets. The European tour will start at The Copper Box Arena – Queen Elizabeth Park in London, England before heading on to Paris’ Palais des Sports Maurice Thorez in Nanterre, France and then finishing at Arena Altero Felici in Rome, Italy. The tour will feature CBC competing against three different U18 international teams.

The event tips off on Thursday, Aug. 11, with CBC taking on London’s Hoopsfix Elite on ESPNU. The second leg of the trip will feature CBC against a U18 French Select Team on Monday, Aug. 15, on ESPN2. The tour concludes with CBC facing Stella Azzurra from Rome on Thursday, Aug. 18 on ESPNU.

The AXE Euro Tour, created by Paragon Marketing Group, will incorporate basketball along with an educational sightseeing experience for CBC with visits to historical sites in each city including: Buckingham Palace, London Tower, Big Ben, Eiffel Tower, Versailles Palace, Louvre Museum, Vatican, Rome Colosseum and Pantheon.

The 2022 AXE Euro Tour – Television Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Thu, Aug. 11 3 p.m. CBC vs. Hoopsfix Elite (London) ESPNU Mon, Aug. 15 2 p.m. CBC vs. U18 French Select Team ESPN2 Thu, Aug 18 12 p.m. CBC vs. Stella Azzurra (Rome) ESPNU

*Network subject to change

California Basketball Club – Key Players (Including ESPN 100 and ESPN 60 Player Rankings

No. 39 senior Bronny James – G

Senior Dylan Metoyer – G

Senior Jimmy Oladokun – F

No. 2 junior Isaiah Elohim – F

Junior Justin Pippen – G

-30-

About Paragon Marketing Group

Paragon Marketing Group is a corporate consulting agency specializing in sports, entertainment and cause related sponsorships. Paragon manages the AXE Euro Tour and has collaborated with ESPN over the past 19 years to deliver over 800 live high school sports telecasts featuring many of the top teams and players in the nation. Paragon collaborates with ESPN on the following live properties:

GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff & Showcase

GEICO Girls Volleyball Invitational

GEICO Top Flight Invite

GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase

GEICO State Champions Bowl Series

ESPN Girls Basketball Invitational

GEICO High School Basketball Nationals

GEICO High School Lacrosse Showcase

GEICO High School Lacrosse Nationals

About AXE®

AXE, is the worlds No.1 men’s fragrance brand*. AXE champions confidence for guys by helping them look, feel, and smell their best while navigating the attraction game. With a full line of grooming products including body sprays, deodorants, anti-perspirants, shower gels, shampoos and styling products, AXE gives guys the tools to feel confident, self-assured, and attractive to the world around them.

* Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Men’s deodorant & Men’s fragrances retail value sales combined; 2021 data, includes all Axe/Lynx sales

For media credential requests please contact: [email protected]

ESPN media contact: Kimberly Elchlepp at [email protected]; @kimelchlepp