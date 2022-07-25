ESPN Announces Matchups, Game Times and Networks for 2022 PKI and Phil Knight Legacy Events

PKI and Phil Knight Legacy tournaments to be played during Feast Week, Nov. 24-27 in Portland, Ore.

All four men’s and women’s championship games at Moda Center to be televised live on ESPN networks on Nov. 27

PKI men’s field: Alabama, Iowa State, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oregon, Portland, UConn and Villanova.

PKI women’s field: Iowa State, Michigan State, North Carolina and Oregon

Phil Knight Legacy men’s field: Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State, Purdue, West Virginia and Xavier

Phil Knight Legacy women’s field: Duke, Iowa, Oregon State and UConn

ESPN has announced the matchups, game times and networks for the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational (PKI) and Phil Knight Legacy men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments.

The PKI and Phil Knight Legacy multi-team tournaments, which will each feature eight men’s teams and four women’s teams, competing during ESPN’s annual Feast Week, Thursday, Nov. 24 – Sunday, Nov. 27.

The early season men’s and women’s college basketball events – born from the successful PK80 events that helped celebrate the 80th birthday of Phil Knight in 2017 – will once again honor the NIKE, Inc. co-founder and 2012 Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame inductee. PKI and Phil Knight Legacy will be played at three facilities in Portland, Ore.: Chiles Center on the campus of the University of Portland, the Rose Quarter’s Moda Center and Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

All 32 games of both events will be televised on ESPN networks, including the men’s and women’s championship games – live from the Moda Center on Sunday, Nov. 27.

PKI

Men’s teams competing in PKI include Alabama, Iowa State, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oregon, Portland, UConn and Villanova. The accomplished field has a combined 212 NCAA Tournament appearances, 45 Final Fours and 16 NCAA titles. Each team will play one game per day in the bracket-style format on Nov. 24, 25 and 27.

2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship runner-up North Carolina faces Portland to tipoff the men’s PKI on Thursday, Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. on ESPN. Iowa State vs Villanova follows at 3:30 p.m. (ESPN2), along with UConn vs Oregon at 8 p.m. (ESPN2), and Alabama vs Michigan State at 10:30 p.m. (ESPN).

The women’s PKI field features Iowa State, Michigan State, North Carolina and Oregon, which combine for 81 NCAA Tournament appearances, 13 Elite Eights and six Final Fours. Each team will play one game per day in the bracket-style format on Nov. 24 and 27.

North Carolina meets Oregon (5 p.m., ESPNU) and Iowa State plays Michigan State (7:30 p.m., ESPNU) to open the PKI women’s tournament on Nov. 24.

The PKI women’s and men’s championship games will be played in primetime on ESPN2 (7:30 p.m.) and ESPN (10 p.m.), respectively on Nov. 27.

Phil Knight Legacy

Men’s team competing in Phil Knight Legacy include: Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State, Purdue, West Virginia and Xavier. These teams have a combined 202 NCAA Tournament appearances, 30 Final Fours and seven NCAA titles.

Three of the eight teams reached the NCAA Tournament last season, including Duke in the Final Four. Xavier won the National Invitation Tournament.

Tipping off the men’s Phil Knight Legacy features 2022 NCAA Final Four participant Blue Devils meeting Oregon State on ESPN at 3 p.m. on Nov. 24, followed by Florida vs. Xavier (5:30 p.m., ESPN2), Purdue vs. West Virginia (10 p.m., ESPN2) and Gonzaga facing Portland State in the night cap (12:30 a.m., ESPN).

The women’s Phil Knight Legacy field includes Duke, Iowa, Oregon State and UConn. That group has combined for 97 NCAA Tournament appearances, 44 Elite Eights, 28 Final Fours and 12 national championships.

NCAA Finalist UConn plays Duke at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2 or ESPNU in the first game of the women’s PKL tournament on Friday, Nov. 25, while Iowa faces Oregon State at 8 p.m. on ESPNU.

ABC will broadcast both women’s and men’s Phil Knight Legacy championship games on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1 and 3:30 p.m., respectively, live from the Moda Center.

Moda Championships Packages are now on-sale and can be purchased here. Single session tickets will be on sale Friday, July 29 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT with ticket information available here.

2022 PKI (Men)

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Event Network Arena Thu, Nov. 24 1 p.m. North Carolina vs. Portland ESPN Moda Center 3:30 p.m. Iowa State vs. Villanova ESPN2 Moda Center 8 p.m. UConn vs. Oregon ESPN2 Moda Center 10:30 p.m. Alabama vs. Michigan State ESPN Moda Center Fri, Nov. 25 2:30 p.m. Consolation Game #1 ESPNU Veterans Memorial Coliseum 5 p.m. Semifinal #1 ESPN Veterans Memorial Coliseum 10 p.m. Semifinal #2 ESPN2 or ESPNU Veterans Memorial Coliseum Sat, Nov. 26 12:30 a.m. Consolation Game #2 ESPN or ESPN2 Veterans Memorial Coliseum Sun, Nov. 27 3:30 p.m. Third Place Game ESPN Veterans Memorial Coliseum 10 p.m. Championship Game ESPN Moda Center TBD Seventh Place Game TBD Chiles Center TBD Fifth Place Game TBD Chiles Center

2022 PKI (Women)

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Event Network Arena Thu, Nov. 24 5 p.m. North Carolina vs. Oregon ESPNU Chiles Center 7:30 p.m. Iowa State vs. Michigan State ESPNU Chiles Center Sun, Nov. 27 1 p.m. Third Place Game ESPN2 Veterans Memorial Coliseum 7:30 p.m. Championship Game ESPN2 Moda Center

2022 Phil Knight Legacy (Men)

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Event Network Arena Thu, Nov. 24 3 p.m. Duke vs. Oregon State ESPN Veterans Memorial Coliseum 5:30 p.m. Florida vs. Xavier ESPN2 Veterans Memorial Coliseum 10 p.m. Purdue vs. West Virginia ESPN2 Veterans Memorial Coliseum Fri, Nov. 25 12:30 a.m. Portland State vs. Gonzaga ESPN Veterans Memorial Coliseum 3 p.m. Semifinal #1 ESPN Moda Center 5:30 p.m. Consolation Game #1 ESPN2 or ESPNU Moda Center 10 p.m. Consolation Game #2 ESPN2 or ESPNU Moda Center Sat, Nov. 26 12:30 a.m. Semifinal #2 ESPN or ESPN2 Moda Center Sun, Nov. 27 3:30 p.m. Championship Game ABC Moda Center 7:30 p.m. Third Place Game ESPN Veterans Memorial Coliseum TBD Seventh Place Game TBD Chiles Center TBD Fifth Place Game TBD Chiles Center

2022 Phil Knight Legacy (Women)

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Event Network Arena Fri, Nov. 25 5:30 p.m. UConn vs. Duke ESPN2 or ESPNU Chiles Center 8 p.m. Iowa vs. Oregon State ESPNU Chiles Center Sun, Nov. 27 1 p.m. Championship Game ABC Moda Center 10 p.m. Third Place Game ESPN2 Veterans Memorial Coliseum

