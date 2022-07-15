ESPN Confirms Schedule for UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Matchday 3

Up-to-date schedule, platforms and commentator assignments

Reporter Alexis Nunes set to cover all four Matchday 3 games on ESPN2 from site

ESPN’s coverage of UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 continues today on ESPN2 and ESPN+ with the start of Matchday 3. The final matches in each group will be played simultaneously through Monday, July 18, to determine standings and matchups for the quarterfinals. ESPN2’s pregame studio shows will stream live on ESPN+.

Beginning today with Austria vs. Norway at Falmer Stadium in Brighton and Hove, ESPN’s London-based reporter Alexis Nunes will be on-site at all four Matchday 3 games on ESPN2. Nunes’s daily #WEURO2022 Matchday 3 assignments will conclude Monday, July 18, with Italy-Belgium at Academy Stadium in Manchester.

#WEURO2022 Matchday 3 Schedule on ESPN2/ESPN+:

Date Time (ET) Match (Stadium) Networks Fri, Jul 15 2:30 p.m. Group A – Northern Ireland vs. England ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Group A – Austria vs. Norway Jonathan Yardley and Danielle Slaton Studio: Kay Murray, Emma Hayes, Steffi Jones and on-site reporter Alexis Nunes ESPN2 Sat, Jul 16 2:30 p.m. Group B – Finland vs. Germany ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Group B – Denmark vs. Spain Jen Hildreth and Lori Lindsey Studio: Sebastian Salazar, Jones, Julie Foudy and Nunes ESPN2 Sun, Jul 17 11:30 a.m. Group C – Switzerland vs. Netherlands Ian Darke and Foudy Studio: Salazar, Hayes, Slaton and Nunes ESPN 11:30 a.m. Group C – Sweden vs. Portugal ESPN+ Mon, Jul 18 2:30 p.m. Group D – Iceland vs. France ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Group D – Italy vs. Belgium Hildreth and Lindsey Studio: Murray, Jones, Slaton and Nunes ESPN2

