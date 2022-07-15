ESPN Confirms Schedule for UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Matchday 3
- Up-to-date schedule, platforms and commentator assignments
- Reporter Alexis Nunes set to cover all four Matchday 3 games on ESPN2 from site
ESPN’s coverage of UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 continues today on ESPN2 and ESPN+ with the start of Matchday 3. The final matches in each group will be played simultaneously through Monday, July 18, to determine standings and matchups for the quarterfinals. ESPN2’s pregame studio shows will stream live on ESPN+.
Beginning today with Austria vs. Norway at Falmer Stadium in Brighton and Hove, ESPN’s London-based reporter Alexis Nunes will be on-site at all four Matchday 3 games on ESPN2. Nunes’s daily #WEURO2022 Matchday 3 assignments will conclude Monday, July 18, with Italy-Belgium at Academy Stadium in Manchester.
#WEURO2022 Matchday 3 Schedule on ESPN2/ESPN+:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match (Stadium)
|Networks
|Fri, Jul 15
|2:30 p.m.
|Group A – Northern Ireland vs. England
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Group A – Austria vs. Norway
Jonathan Yardley and Danielle Slaton
Studio: Kay Murray, Emma Hayes, Steffi Jones and on-site reporter Alexis Nunes
|ESPN2
|Sat, Jul 16
|2:30 p.m.
|Group B – Finland vs. Germany
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Group B – Denmark vs. Spain
Jen Hildreth and Lori Lindsey
Studio: Sebastian Salazar, Jones, Julie Foudy and Nunes
|ESPN2
|Sun, Jul 17
|11:30 a.m.
|Group C – Switzerland vs. Netherlands
Ian Darke and Foudy
Studio: Salazar, Hayes, Slaton and Nunes
|ESPN
|11:30 a.m.
|Group C – Sweden vs. Portugal
|ESPN+
|Mon, Jul 18
|2:30 p.m.
|Group D – Iceland vs. France
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Group D – Italy vs. Belgium
Hildreth and Lindsey
Studio: Murray, Jones, Slaton and Nunes
|ESPN2
