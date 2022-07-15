ESPN Confirms Schedule for UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Matchday 3

  • Up-to-date schedule, platforms and commentator assignments
  • Reporter Alexis Nunes set to cover all four Matchday 3 games on ESPN2 from site

ESPN’s coverage of UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 continues today on ESPN2 and ESPN+ with the start of Matchday 3. The final matches in each group will be played simultaneously through Monday, July 18, to determine standings and matchups for the quarterfinals. ESPN2’s pregame studio shows will stream live on ESPN+.

Beginning today with Austria vs. Norway at Falmer Stadium in Brighton and Hove, ESPN’s London-based reporter Alexis Nunes will be on-site at all four Matchday 3 games on ESPN2. Nunes’s daily #WEURO2022 Matchday 3 assignments will conclude Monday, July 18, with Italy-Belgium at Academy Stadium in Manchester.

#WEURO2022 Matchday 3 Schedule on ESPN2/ESPN+: 

Date Time (ET) Match (Stadium) Networks
Fri, Jul 15 2:30 p.m. Group A – Northern Ireland vs. England ESPN+
2:30 p.m. Group A – Austria vs. Norway

Jonathan Yardley and Danielle Slaton

Studio: Kay Murray, Emma Hayes, Steffi Jones and on-site reporter Alexis Nunes

 ESPN2
Sat, Jul 16 2:30 p.m. Group B – Finland vs. Germany ESPN+
2:30 p.m. Group B – Denmark vs. Spain

Jen Hildreth and Lori Lindsey

Studio: Sebastian Salazar, Jones, Julie Foudy and Nunes

 ESPN2
Sun, Jul 17 11:30 a.m. Group C – Switzerland vs. Netherlands

Ian Darke and Foudy

Studio: Salazar, Hayes, Slaton and Nunes

 ESPN
11:30 a.m. Group C – Sweden vs. Portugal ESPN+
Mon, Jul 18 2:30 p.m. Group D – Iceland vs. France ESPN+
2:30 p.m. Group D – Italy vs. Belgium

Hildreth and Lindsey

Studio: Murray, Jones, Slaton and Nunes

 ESPN2

