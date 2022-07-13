ESPN Kicks Off 2022 College Football Season with Conference Media Days

ESPN’s expansive programming surrounding the 2022 college football campaign kicks off with coverage of conference media days throughout the coming weeks, including the return of College Football Live.

Beginning Wednesday, July 13, ESPN networks will have 100+ hours of programming covering more than a dozen conferences, including live, on-site commentary from on-air personalities at ACC Football Kickoff, Big 12 Media Days Presented by Old Trapper Beef Jerky, Pac-12 Football Media Day, SEC Kickoff Presented by Regions, SWAC Media Day, Sun Belt Media Day and the American’s Media Day.

College Football Live, SportsCenter Carry Kickoff Coverage

ESPN’s daily college football studio show, College Football Live, will highlight comments and news from college football media day events. The show will air on ESPN2 starting July 13-15, as well as the weeks of July 19-23 and July 25-29. College Football Live will be live on site from multiple conference kickoff events, including the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, SEC and Pac-12 from Los Angeles. SportsCenter will feature coverage of conference media days throughout the month as well.

SEC Kickoff

SEC Network’s coverage of 2022 SEC Kickoff Presented by Regions boasts 46 hours of original programming from Atlanta, matching the most in network history. SEC This Morning, SEC Now and The Paul Finebaum Show will showcase wall-to-wall coverage of “talking season.” Further details will be announced later this week.

ACC Football Kickoff

ACC Network will be on site at ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte with wall-to-wall coverage on July 20-21. The coverage will begin at 9 a.m. each day and feature multiple set locations with live interviews of all 14 head coaches as well as every student-athlete in attendance. Additionally, ACCN will provide in-depth analysis and season previews for each team.

Big 12 Media Days

ESPNU, Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and Longhorn Network will combine to cover the 2022 Big 12 Media Days Presented by Old Trapper Beef Jerky. On July 13-14, host Lowell Galindo and analyst Fozzy Whittaker will be live from the LHN studios in Austin, while reporter Alex Loeb will be live on site in Arlington. Coverage on LHN starts at 11:30 a.m. both days.

American Media Days

ESPN+ will cover the complete seven hours of the American’s Media Day, with full commentary and coaches’ press conferences available beginning at 10 a.m.

ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream live and on-demand coverage of a multitude of conference media days and kickoff events, including the CUSA, SoCon, Big Sky, Big South and NEC.

